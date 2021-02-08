Ad
Monday – February 8, 2021

February 8, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Isaacs take over the #1 spot this week with their debut single from Songs For the Times, “The Wilderness“. The chart sees two entries this week from Collingsworth Family and The Taylors as well as a re-entry from Michael Booth. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
19
 The Wilderness Isaacs
1
2
6
8
 Send It On Down the Nile Jeff & Sheri Easter
2
3
1
19
 I Know It’s Mine 11th Hour
1(2)
4
5
13
 What Love Down East Boys
4
5
3
15
 Child of the King Gaither Vocal Band
3
6
7
15
 Goliath Joseph Habedank
6
7
9
13
 Always Enough Bowling Family
4
8
4
15
 He Will Be God Whisnants
1
9
10
12
 Practice What You’re Preaching LeFevre Quartet
9
10
8
20
 I’ve Been Washed Clean Greater Vision
7
11
12
11
 I Will Not Be Shaken Gold City
10
12
11
17
 The Hem of His Garment Mark Trammell Quartet
8
13
17
5
 I Call It Home Tribute Quartet
13
14
13
24
 Look At All I Lost Old Paths
2
15
16
12
 I Wish I Could Tell You Guardians
15
16
18
12
 How Good Does Grace Feel Brian Free & Assurance
16
17
14
21
 Just Drink the Water Kingdom Heirs
4
18
34
3
 Look Like Jesus to Me Talleys
18
19
23
28
 Jordan Nelons
2
20
21
22
 Made Right Karen Peck & New River
1(7)
21
19
20
 Turn to the Cross Hyssongs
17
22
25
3
 First Church of Mercy The Sound
22
23
33
2
 To Save My Life Carolina Boys
23
24
24
22
 Eye of the Storm Triumphant Quartet
2
25
29
12
 We Come In the Name of Jesus Mylon Hayes Family
24
26
31
2
 Walk Me Through Perrys
26
27
20
7
 This Same Jesus Master’s Voice
20
28
28
5
 All the Way to the Gates Kramers
23
29
27
3
 Glory Steeles
27
30
22
18
 My Home Browders
19
31
26
6
 Give Them Jesus Williamsons
26
32
15
13
 9 Makes Us 1 Legacy Five and Wardlaw Brothers
11
33
36
11
 Keep Praying Lore Family
29
34
32
3
 You Gotta Have a Song Jim & Melissa Brady (featuring Gaither Vocal Band)
32
35
40
2
 Home Is Sounding Sweeter Inspirations
35
36
RE
11
 This Side of Heaven Michael Booth
31
37
39
3
 Still I Will Praise You Sisters
29
38
35
5
 What We Need Old Time Preachers Quartet
34
39
1
 It Runs In the Family Collingsworth Family
39
40
1
 Salvation’s Song Taylors
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off

 

Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

