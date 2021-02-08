Monday – February 8, 2021

The Isaacs take over the #1 spot this week with their debut single from Songs For the Times, “The Wilderness“. The chart sees two entries this week from Collingsworth Family and The Taylors as well as a re-entry from Michael Booth. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
2
|
19
|The Wilderness
|Isaacs
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
8
|Send It On Down the Nile
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
19
|I Know It’s Mine
|11th Hour
|
1(2)
|
4
|
5
|
13
|What Love
|Down East Boys
|
4
|
5
|
3
|
15
|Child of the King
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
3
|
6
|
7
|
15
|Goliath
|Joseph Habedank
|
6
|
7
|
9
|
13
|Always Enough
|Bowling Family
|
4
|
8
|
4
|
15
|He Will Be God
|Whisnants
|
1
|
9
|
10
|
12
|Practice What You’re Preaching
|LeFevre Quartet
|
9
|
10
|
8
|
20
|I’ve Been Washed Clean
|Greater Vision
|
7
|
11
|
12
|
11
|I Will Not Be Shaken
|Gold City
|
10
|
12
|
11
|
17
|The Hem of His Garment
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
8
|
13
|
17
|
5
|I Call It Home
|Tribute Quartet
|
13
|
14
|
13
|
24
|Look At All I Lost
|Old Paths
|
2
|
15
|
16
|
12
|I Wish I Could Tell You
|Guardians
|
15
|
16
|
18
|
12
|How Good Does Grace Feel
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
16
|
17
|
14
|
21
|Just Drink the Water
|Kingdom Heirs
|
4
|
18
|
34
|
3
|Look Like Jesus to Me
|Talleys
|
18
|
19
|
23
|
28
|Jordan
|Nelons
|
2
|
20
|
21
|
22
|Made Right
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(7)
|
21
|
19
|
20
|Turn to the Cross
|Hyssongs
|
17
|
22
|
25
|
3
|First Church of Mercy
|The Sound
|
22
|
23
|
33
|
2
|To Save My Life
|Carolina Boys
|
23
|
24
|
24
|
22
|Eye of the Storm
|Triumphant Quartet
|
2
|
25
|
29
|
12
|We Come In the Name of Jesus
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
24
|
26
|
31
|
2
|Walk Me Through
|Perrys
|
26
|
27
|
20
|
7
|This Same Jesus
|Master’s Voice
|
20
|
28
|
28
|
5
|All the Way to the Gates
|Kramers
|
23
|
29
|
27
|
3
|Glory
|Steeles
|
27
|
30
|
22
|
18
|My Home
|Browders
|
19
|
31
|
26
|
6
|Give Them Jesus
|Williamsons
|
26
|
32
|
15
|
13
|9 Makes Us 1
|Legacy Five and Wardlaw Brothers
|
11
|
33
|
36
|
11
|Keep Praying
|Lore Family
|
29
|
34
|
32
|
3
|You Gotta Have a Song
|Jim & Melissa Brady (featuring Gaither Vocal Band)
|
32
|
35
|
40
|
2
|Home Is Sounding Sweeter
|Inspirations
|
35
|
36
|
RE
|
11
|This Side of Heaven
|Michael Booth
|
31
|
37
|
39
|
3
|Still I Will Praise You
|Sisters
|
29
|
38
|
35
|
5
|What We Need
|Old Time Preachers Quartet
|
34
|
39
|
–
|
1
|It Runs In the Family
|Collingsworth Family
|
39
|
40
|
–
|
1
|Salvation’s Song
|Taylors
|
40
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off