Red Street Records Sponsors NASCAR’s Natalie Decker; Jason Crabb to be Featured On Hood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Red Street Records – owned by Rascal Flatts’ member Jay DeMarcus – is proud to announce the label’s sponsorship of Natalie Decker as she joins RSS Racing, managed by Reaume Brothers Racing, for five races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. This is a historic partnership – the first time a Christian music label has sponsored a NASCAR driver

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Team Decker,” said Jay DeMarcus, owner of Red Street Records. “Natalie is on the cutting edge of the racing industry; her meteoric rise continues to be amazing and unprecedented! She is the next generation. We here at Red Street view our journey in much the same way: innovation, and “outside the box” thinking, have set us apart, in the same way that Natalie has been set apart as one of NASCAR’s youngest female drivers in history. That makes Team Decker and Red Street Records the perfect combination!”

“I echo what Jay has expressed: we are beyond excited to work with Natalie and Team Decker,” said Mark Lusk President/General Manager of Red Street Records. “Her heart, drive and passion resonate so strongly with our team and we fully expect this to be a winning combination! LET’S RACE!”

Also unveiled was the design of the car, with 2-time GRAMMY winner Jason Crabb – a Red Street Records artist – showcased on the hood of the car promoting his new single, “Just As I Am.”

“Natalie Decker proves that with God-given talent and determination, you can achieve your dreams,” said Jason Crabb. “To be included in Red Street Records’ sponsorship of Natalie and her team during the NASCAR Xfinity Series is just awesome – start your engines!”

RSS Racing’s Natalie Decker will be running the #23 Chevy Camaro for five races to start the year, which will be managed by Reaume Brothers Racing once again. Natalie will be making her NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at the Daytona Road Course and is proud to reveal her new partnership with Red Street Records, who will be her primary sponsor.

Josh Reaume, owner of Reaume Brothers Racing, is excited about the partnership, commenting: “As a team, we have been able to help a lot of drivers make their debut into the NASCAR trucks Series, and now we have the ability to do that with the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Having Natalie make her Xfinity debut at the Daytona Road Course is another exciting step for this team and the direction we are heading. We had some strong runs with Myatt Snider at the road courses last year and we are confident Natalie will do a great job at the Daytona road course to kick off the 2021 season.”

“First, I have to say thank you, thank you to all my fans that support me and show me so much love! I love you all!,” exclaimed Natalie Decker. “Thank you to Todd DiBenedetto for connecting Natalie Decker LLC and Red Street Records. Thank you, Red Street Records, for believing in me and wanting to be part of this Journey with me. Our first race is the Daytona road course, and I could not be any happier, we have Jason Crabb and his new single on the hood of the car. This song is so meaningful to me and the inspiration I get from Jason when I hear this song is unbelievable! I’m excited for this journey and I’m so happy I finally get to share it with all of you!”

Natalie Decker has made significant strides in the last few years racing in the ARCA series and most recently in the NCWTS – where she became the highest finishing female in the NASCAR Truck Series, finishing 5th at Daytona in 2020. With Natalie’s enormous talent, coupled with RSS’s strong fleet of vehicles, the team is looking to give Decker the equipment needed to show off her racing skills.

About Red Street Records:

Jay DeMarcus – member of Rascal Flatts, GRAMMY® award-winning producer and bassist – launched Red Street Records on October 24, 2019 during a press conference held at the Hutton Hotel’s Analog. The desire of Red Street Records is to touch lives and spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ through music. To that end, we seek to partner with musicians who share this aim and who strive to achieve it through their innovative and visionary craft.

About Jason Crabb:

In his career, Kentucky-born Jason Crabb has been honored with 2 GRAMMY awards along with 22 GMA Dove Awards – being named the Gospel Music Association Dove Awards Artist and Male Vocalist of the Year along with Song of the Year – along with a host of industry honors and recognitions, with chart-topping hits that inspire the multitudes. Among his honors, he is the youngest member to be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, and his hometown of Beaver Dam, KY recognized him by naming a street as Jason Crabb Drive.

Crabb’s electrifying stage presence, powerhouse vocals and magnetic personality have endeared him to millions across the world – through extensive personal appearances, media coverage, and social media including over 20 million views on YouTube. Crabb signed with Red Street Records – owned by Rascal Flatts’ member Jay DeMarcus – in early 2020.

About RSS Racing affiliation with Reaume Brothers Racing:

RSS Racing and Reaume Brothers Racing partnered last during the middle of the 2020 season, when RSS Racing looked at Reaume Brothers Racing to help manage their #93 Xfinity car out of the Reaume Brothers Racing shop in Mooresville. The #93 RSS Racing team scored three top-10 finishes a season ago with a rotating cast of drivers in the seat. Myatt Snider made a total of 25 starts in the No. 93, and he racked up all three top-10 efforts. The affiliation continues into the 2021 season as Reaume Brothers Racing will manage RSS Racing’s newly numbered 23 Xfinity Car.

Reaume Brothers Racing team will field two teams in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for the full 2021 season.