Tribute Quartet Welcomes Ian Owens

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — Tribute Quartet is proud to welcome Ian Owens to its talented lineup. Owens (bass) joins Gary Casto (lead), Josh Singletary (baritone and piano), and Gus Gaches (tenor) in the group, replacing Anthony Davis.

Ian’s roots run deep in Gospel music. He has been a member of Ernie Haase and Signature Sound, the Cumberland Quartet, and, most recently, Soul’d Out Quartet. He is also son of Butch Owens, bass singer for the Blackwood Brothers Quartet.

“We are incredibly honored to have Ian Owens join our ministry. He is a seasoned professional and talented bass singer,” states Gary Casto of Tribute. “Anthony Davis will always be a member of the Tribute family, and we are eternally grateful for the time we spent with Anthony sharing God’s word to the world.”

Dusty Wells, director of artist and label relations for Daywind Records, Tribute’s recording home, added, “Our team at Daywind is honored to work alongside our dear friends, Tribute Quartet. We have an amazing relationship and cannot wait to see the group soar with the addition of Ian Owens. I have been a fan and friend of Ian’s for several years and admire his work ethic and character, but foremost that he puts Jesus at the center of all he does. Gary, Josh, and Gus have made an excellent choice.”

“I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to travel and become great friends with Ian Owens,” relayed Matt Rankin of Soul’d Out Quartet. “He has fantastic talent and a great heart for people. He has been such a blessing to me personally, our ministry, and the people we sing to. While he will be missed, I am happy and thankful for him being able to join such a great group of guys in Tribute Quartet. I’m also happy that he is able to move back to Nashville to be closer to his family. Ian and Tribute have a great future ahead of them in Gospel music. I am thankful to call each and every one of them my friend. I wish them all the best and pray for God‘s blessing on their ministry.”

Tribute’s latest radio single, “I Call It Home” from Quartet Tribute Vol II will be re-released digitally Wednesday, February 10, 2021, and features Owens. Fans can also listen to Owens on a newly re-recorded version Quartet Tribute, Volume II available Wednesday on all digital and streaming outlets. Owens made his official live performance debut with the quartet during a virtual concert on Tuesday evening, February 9, 2021.

Multi-award-winning and multi-Dove Award-nominated recording artist Tribute Quartet is one of the most dynamic groups touring today. With several #1 hits including “Good News From Jerusalem,” “Fear Not,” and more, the group’s warm and engaging personalities and passion for ministry make them fan favorites in Gospel music. Tribute is booked by the Harper Agency. For more information about Tribute, visit tributequartet.com.

Daywind Records is home to an award-winning roster of artists including Adam Crabb, Blackwood Brothers, Crabb Family, Brian Free & Assurance, Greater Vision, Jim & Melissa Brady, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, Legacy Five, Mark Lowry, Michael Booth, Nelons, Tribute Quartet, and Wilburn & Wilburn. Daywind is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors and the Orchard, covering all major physical, digital and streaming outlets.