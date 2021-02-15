Ad
News Ticker

Monday – February 15, 2021

February 15, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Isaacs hold on to the #1 spot this week with their debut single from Songs For the Times, “The Wilderness“. The chart sees new entries this week from The Erwins and Zane & Donna King as well as re-entries from Crabb Family and Wilburn & Wilburn. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

Vote for your favorite songs now!

TW
LW
#WK
ALBUM
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
20
 The Wilderness Isaacs
1(2)
2
6
16
 Goliath Joseph Habedank
2
3
4
14
 What Love Down East Boys
3
4
3
20
 I Know It’s Mine 11th Hour
1(2)
5
5
16
 Child of the King Gaither Vocal Band
3
6
9
14
 Practice What You’re Preaching LeFevre Quartet
6
7
13
6
 I Call It Home Tribute Quartet
7
8
8
16
 He Will Be God Whisnants
1
9
12
18
 The Hem of His Garment Mark Trammell Quartet
9
10
11
12
 I Will Not Be Shaken Gold City
10
11
16
13
 How Good Does Grace Feel Brian Free & Assurance
11
12
14
25
 Look At All I Lost Old Paths
2
13
18
4
 Look Like Jesus to Me Talleys
13
14
26
3
 Walk Me Through Perrys
14
15
2
9
 Send It On Down the Nile Jeff & Sheri Easter
2
16
10
21
 I’ve Been Washed Clean Greater Vision
7
17
15
13
 I Wish I Could Tell You Guardians
15
18
7
14
 Always Enough Bowling Family
4
19
19
29
 Jordan Nelons
2
20
25
13
 We Come In Jesus Name Mylon Hayes Family
20
21
21
21
 Turn to the Cross Hyssongs
17
22
22
4
 First Church of Mercy The Sound
22
23
23
3
 To Save My Life Carolina Boys
23
24
30
19
 My Home Browders
19
25
20
23
 Made Right Karen Peck & New River
1(7)
26
29
4
 Glory Steeles
26
27
17
22
 Just Drink the Water Kingdom Heirs
4
28
24
23
 Eye of the Storm Triumphant Quartet
2
29
27
8
 This Same Jesus Master’s Voice
20
30
34
4
 You Gotta Have a Song Jim & Melissa Brady (featuring Gaither Vocal Band)
30
31
33
12
 Keep Praying Lore Family
29
32
28
6
 All the Way to the Gates Kramers
23
33
35
3
 Home Is Sounding Sweeter Inspirations
33
34
36
12
 This Side of Heaven Michael Booth
31
35
1
 Nobody Erwins
35
36
RE
24
 Mountain Top For Me Crabb Family
18
37
1
 NO
IMAGE		 Hard Times Zane & Donna King
37
38
31
7
 Give Them Jesus Williamsons
26
39
38
6
 What We Need Old Time Preachers Quartet
34
40
RE
25
 Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn & Wilburn
12
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes