Monday – February 15, 2021

The Isaacs hold on to the #1 spot this week with their debut single from Songs For the Times, “The Wilderness“. The chart sees new entries this week from The Erwins and Zane & Donna King as well as re-entries from Crabb Family and Wilburn & Wilburn. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
ALBUM
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
20
|
|The Wilderness
|Isaacs
|
1(2)
|
2
|
6
|
16
|
|Goliath
|Joseph Habedank
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
14
|
|What Love
|Down East Boys
|
3
|
4
|
3
|
20
|
|I Know It’s Mine
|11th Hour
|
1(2)
|
5
|
5
|
16
|
|Child of the King
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
3
|
6
|
9
|
14
|
|Practice What You’re Preaching
|LeFevre Quartet
|
6
|
7
|
13
|
6
|
|I Call It Home
|Tribute Quartet
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
16
|
|He Will Be God
|Whisnants
|
1
|
9
|
12
|
18
|
|The Hem of His Garment
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
|I Will Not Be Shaken
|Gold City
|
10
|
11
|
16
|
13
|
|How Good Does Grace Feel
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
11
|
12
|
14
|
25
|
|Look At All I Lost
|Old Paths
|
2
|
13
|
18
|
4
|
|Look Like Jesus to Me
|Talleys
|
13
|
14
|
26
|
3
|
|Walk Me Through
|Perrys
|
14
|
15
|
2
|
9
|
|Send It On Down the Nile
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
2
|
16
|
10
|
21
|
|I’ve Been Washed Clean
|Greater Vision
|
7
|
17
|
15
|
13
|
|I Wish I Could Tell You
|Guardians
|
15
|
18
|
7
|
14
|
|Always Enough
|Bowling Family
|
4
|
19
|
19
|
29
|
|Jordan
|Nelons
|
2
|
20
|
25
|
13
|
|We Come In Jesus Name
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
21
|
|Turn to the Cross
|Hyssongs
|
17
|
22
|
22
|
4
|
|First Church of Mercy
|The Sound
|
22
|
23
|
23
|
3
|
|To Save My Life
|Carolina Boys
|
23
|
24
|
30
|
19
|
|My Home
|Browders
|
19
|
25
|
20
|
23
|
|Made Right
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(7)
|
26
|
29
|
4
|
|Glory
|Steeles
|
26
|
27
|
17
|
22
|
|Just Drink the Water
|Kingdom Heirs
|
4
|
28
|
24
|
23
|
|Eye of the Storm
|Triumphant Quartet
|
2
|
29
|
27
|
8
|
|This Same Jesus
|Master’s Voice
|
20
|
30
|
34
|
4
|
|You Gotta Have a Song
|Jim & Melissa Brady (featuring Gaither Vocal Band)
|
30
|
31
|
33
|
12
|
|Keep Praying
|Lore Family
|
29
|
32
|
28
|
6
|
|All the Way to the Gates
|Kramers
|
23
|
33
|
35
|
3
|
|Home Is Sounding Sweeter
|Inspirations
|
33
|
34
|
36
|
12
|
|This Side of Heaven
|Michael Booth
|
31
|
35
|
–
|
1
|
|Nobody
|Erwins
|
35
|
36
|
RE
|
24
|
|Mountain Top For Me
|Crabb Family
|
18
|
37
|
–
|
1
|NO
IMAGE
|Hard Times
|Zane & Donna King
|
37
|
38
|
31
|
7
|
|Give Them Jesus
|Williamsons
|
26
|
39
|
38
|
6
|
|What We Need
|Old Time Preachers Quartet
|
34
|
40
|
RE
|
25
|
|Hallelujah Homecoming
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
12
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.
The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.
On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.