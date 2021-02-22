Monday – February 22, 2021

Ad
Joseph Habedank claims the #1 spot this week with “Goliath”. The chart sees new entries this week from Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Mark Bishop, Kingdom Heirs, and Collingsworth Family as well as a re-entry from Three Bridges. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1217GoliathJoseph Habedank1
2315What LoveDown East Boys2
3517Child of the KingGaither Vocal Band3
4614Practice What You’re PreachingLeFevre Quartet4
577I Call It HomeTribute Quartet5
6421I Know It’s Mine11th Hour1(2)
7817He Will Be GodWhisnants3
8919The Hem of His GarmentMark Trammell Quartet8
9305You Gotta Have a SongJim & Melissa Brady (featuring Gaither Vocal Band)9
101622I’ve Been Washed CleanGreater Vision7
11121The WildernessIsaacs1(2)
121226Look At All I LostOld Paths2
131114How Good Does Grace FeelBrian Free & Assurance11
141013I Will Not Be ShakenGold City10
151714I Wish I Could Tell YouGuardians15
16144Walk Me ThroughPerrys14
171510Send It On Down the NileJeff & Sheri Easter2
18135Looks Like Love to MeTalleys13
191930JordanNelons2
20225First Church of MeryThe Sound20
211815Always EnoughBowling Family4
222014We Come In Jesus NameMylon Hayes Family20
231Wake UpErnie Haase & Signature Sound23
242420My HomeBrowders19
25352NobodyErwins25
263113Keep PrayingLore Family26
27265GlorySteeles26
282824Eye of the StormTriumphant Quartet2
292122Turn to the CrossHyssongs17
30234To Save My LifeCarolina Boys23
31388Give Them JesusWilliamsons26
32327All the Way to the GatesKramers23
333625Mountain Top For MeCrabb Family18
341You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love UsMark Bishop34
354026Hallelujah HomecomingWilburn & Wilburn12
36397What We NeedOld Time Preachers Quartet34
373413This Side of HeavenMichael Booth34
381Never Changing GodKingdom Heirs38
39RE9Gonna Keep Livin’Three Bridges32
401It Runs In the FamilyCollingsworth Family40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week

Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

