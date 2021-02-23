Daywind Music Publishing Welcomes Natalie Cromwell as Exclusive Songwriter

Ad
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (FEBRUARY 15, 2021) — Daywind Music Publishing is proud to welcome Natalie Cromwell to its esteemed roster of songwriters.

Cromwell signed with the publishing company on Thursday, February 11, 2021, on the Daywind Music Group campus located in Hendersonville, TN. 

Based out of Minneapolis, MN, Cromwell leads worship at Grace Church. Her accomplishments are many, leading worship in various settings including churches, conferences, retreats, and more. Cromwell has shared the stage with many prominent singers in the industry and has partnered with many acclaimed authors and speakers in the church community. Cromwell most recently penned a tune recorded by the Martins titled “Running” that can be found on the groups’ GRAMMY® nominated project, Still Standing. In addition to songwriting, Cromwell is an adjunct professor in the Music Ministry program at the University of Northwestern – St. Paul. Natalie is recently engaged, and will be married in July, 2021. 

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Daywind team for many reasons, but most importantly because this group of songwriters and publishers feels like family to me,” says Cromwell.  “I place a high value and responsibility on writing songs that clearly and accurately portray the Gospel and what Jesus has done for us, and I’m passionate about writing songs that point people to the cross. I absolutely love that Daywind understands the importance of Gospel-centered songs and songs that edify the Body, and I cannot wait to jump on board this incredible team!”

“I have heard Natalie Cromwell’s name increasingly mentioned in songwriting circles the last few years” shares Daywind’s vp of publishing, Rick Shelton. “And when songwriters brag on other songwriters I pay attention. Natalie shares a love for quality songs that span multiple genres. Combine her talent with her heart for God and His people and it was only natural that she belonged in the Daywind family of exceptional writers.”

Daywind Music Publishing is home to an award-winning roster of songwriters including Lee Black, Jason Cox, Natalie Cromwell, Janice Crow, Marty Funderburk, Joseph Habedank, Mike Harland, Wayne Haun, Devin McGlamery, Tim Lovelace, John Darin Rowsey, Belinda Smith, Sue Smith, Dianne Wilkinson, and Nathan Woodard.

