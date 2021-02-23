Joy Holden Releases “Broken to Beautiful” Album Preview Video

Spartanburg, SC – (February 18, 2021) – Christian songwriter and musician, Joy Holden, has announced the release of the preview video for her deluxe album, “Broken to Beautiful.”

This video not only tells the story of the birthing of the album, but also Joy’s musical journey to this point. Broken to Beautiful was produced by Les Butler, a 42-year music veteran and artist in his own right, and he gives great insight into the making of the project and working with Joy and other top musicians and writers.

Sharing about the process of producing such a great project, he said “the supporting cast on this record – Grammy and Dove winning songwriters, musicians, engineers, and background singers – all just amazing! Joy knocked it out of the park! Well done.”

Much of the work on Broken to Beautiful was completed at Nashville’s legendary Hilltop Studios. Credited with producing hundreds of number one hit records in country, gospel, southern gospel and bluegrass music, they have been responsible for top recordings from the Happy Goodmans, the Hinson’s and many others.

Joy said “Working with Les, was an honor and a privilege, truly a blessing from God. When he was referred to me it was an instant connection! We found common ground immediately with the right songs, styles and arrangements. I am proud of every single song on this project. The message is simple and designed to lift people up and give them hope.”

More than a year in the making, the project was delayed by Covid-19 and other serious illnesses, but that just makes it more timely. The message in every song is relevant, real and authentic. It was worth the wait, and we know you will enjoy Broken to Beautiful.

The video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/5ewVz_rJu9k Joy is planning an album release event with a live concert to be held on May 7th at 7 PM at the Gramling Opry House in Gramling, South Carolina. She also has other concerts scheduled at Dollywood and various venues. To see her complete dates go to her tour schedule at Joy Holden website.

Joy Holden, a seasoned musical veteran has made a return to music, this time in the Christian Gospel arena. Joy currently resides in Boiling Springs, South Carolina and is described by Gospel enthusiasts as a fresh modern sound in Christian music, with roots in Southern and Country Gospel. With her edgy yet pure, rich and soulful sound, Holden’s music inspires through both song and story.

Joy has always written Christian music even when touring and recording as a secular artist. Her career in music has been adorned with many highlights along the way as far back as the late 80’s and early 90’s. Her version of “Blessed Assurance” from the album, “Just Joy”, which was in weekly rotation on the Bill Drake Gospel Hour for 5 years and was the most requested acapella gospel song.

Joy’s making an impact not only in churches but through radio with these accomplishments:

2020 SGN Scoops, Original Song, “Jesus is Holding You” #68 for July

2020 Singing News debuted at #89 for August 2019 Singing News Top 80 charts, Original Song, “Under Water” #67 for August

2018 Southern Gospel Times – #1 Fan-Voted Favorite Artist for 2018