Les Butler Releases New Concept Video for “I Like Southern Gospel Style the Best”

Nashville, TN (February 12, 2021)Les Butler announces the release of a concept video for his newest radio single, “I Like Southern Gospel Style the Best.” The song was written by Larry Petree and is the title track from Les’s newest album.

Be sure to enter the, “I Like Southern Gospel Style the Best” Contest!

CLICK HERE: familymusicgroup.com/contest

to get details on great prizes and how to enter.