Mark Lowry Set to Release The Early Years

Nashville, TN (February 19th, 2021) – Mark Lowry is a legendary singer, songwriter and humorist who burst onto the music scene has part of the Gaither Vocal Band in the late 1980s. Since that time, he not only spent a collective 20 years with the GRAMMY Award winning quartet, but went on to become a successful solo artist, with platinum-selling videos, worldwide tours, and countless accolades. However, few fans got to catch a glimpse into Mark’s music before Gaither made him a household name, until now.

Available for the first time on CD, as well as digital and streaming platforms, are projects from Mark Lowry’s formative years. The Early Years is a 4-Disc collection of early solo projects from the talented performer. Previously released only cassette and LP, the must-have set includes the titles Mark Lowry, Trust Me & See, He’s Alive and Resurrection Song.

Alongside Mark Lowry: The Early Years, is a live recording, also never released on CD. Mark Lowry Live was recorded live in Akron, OH in 1984. This project features not only live recordings of some of Mark Lowry’s most popular songs from that time period, but also some of those very first stories about his mama and growing up with a perfect older brother.

Both projects, which will release on March 19th from Main Street Music & Entertainment, are now available for pre-order at MarkLowry.com. The Early Years, as well as Mark Lowry Live, will also be available on digital and streaming platforms.

