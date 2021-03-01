Monday – March 1, 2021

Ad
Joseph Habedank holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Goliath”. The chart sees new entries this week from Karen Peck & New River, Legacy Five, The Taylors, and The Inspirations. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1118GoliathJoseph Habedank1(2)
2318Child of the KingGaither Vocal Band2
3718He Will Be GodWhisnants3
4216What LoveDown East Boys2
5820The Hem of His GarmentMark Trammell Quartet5
6415Practice What You’re PreachingLeFevre Quartet4
71122The WildernessIsaacs1(2)
81414I Will Not Be ShakenGold City8
91315How Good Does Grace FeelBrian Free & Assurance9
10165Walk Me ThroughPerrys10
11186Looks Like Jesus to MeTalleys11
1258I Call It HomeTribute Quartet5
131711Send It On Down the NileJeff & Sheri Easter2
1496You Gotta Have a SongJim & Melissa Brady 9
151023I’ve Been Washed CleanGreater Vision7
161227Look t All I LostOld Paths2
17622I Know It’s Mine11th Hour1(2)
181515I Wish I Could Tell YouGuardians15
191931JordanNelons2
20206First Church of MeryThe Sound20
212116Always EnoughBowling Family4
222215We Come In Jesus NameMylon Hayes Family20
231Messiah OvercameKaren Peck & New River23
24382Never Changing GodKingdom Heirs24
252923Turn to the CrossHyssongs17
26305To Save My LifeCarolina Boys26
27328All the Way to the GatesKramers23
28232Wake UpErnie Haase & Signature Sound23
29276GlorySteeles26
302421My HomeBrowders19
312614Keep PrayingLore Family26
32253NobodyErwins25
331What a DayLegacy Five33
34319Give Them JesusWilliamsons26
353910Gonna Keep Livin’Three Bridges32
361Salvation’s SongTaylors36
373714This Side of HeavenMichael Booth34
38402It Runs In the FamilyCollingsworth Family38
39368What We NeedOld Time Preachers Quartet34
401Home Is Sounding SweeterInspirations40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week

Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

