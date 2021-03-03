Joy Holden Releases Single to Radio and Performance Video on her Latest Song “Love Found Me”

Spartanburg, SC – (March 3, 2021) – Popular songwriter and musician, Joy Holden, has announced the radio release and performance video of “Love Found Me,” the first release from her newly produced deluxe album, Broken to Beautiful.

Love Found Me is a distinctively bluesy and rhythmic song written by Todd Wright. As well as being a talented songwriter, Todd is also a worship leader and the host of the ‘Average Everyday Worship Leader’ podcast. Wright says “Joy sings this song like someone who has seen firsthand what God’s love can do — because she has! I’m honored and impressed by what she has done with this song.”

The lyrics to Love Found Me speak of today’s uncertainty and the absolute grace of God. It assures the listener that “mercy came and set me free, love found me.” Of the project, Joy says “the message is simple and designed to lift people up and give them hope. God loves every single human being and gives each person an opportunity to be redeemed through childlike faith.” This song shares that truth.

Much of Broken to Beautiful was completed at Nashville’s legendary Hilltop Studios under the skilled guidance of veteran producer Les Butler. The synergy of the talented musicians and singers, along with Joy’s throaty raw vocals combine to draw the listener in again and again.

The video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/sgGBJ0jsqok

To see her complete dates go to her tour schedule at Joy Holden website.

The single, Love Found Me, will be performed live at the following events:

April 20th, Singing in the Sun, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, MB, SC

May 7th, Album release concert – Gramling Opry House, Inman, SC

May 29th Dollywood at the famous Pines Theater, Pigeon Forge, TN

Joy Holden, a seasoned musical veteran has made a return to music, this time in the Christian Gospel arena. She currently resides in Boiling Springs, South Carolina and is described by Gospel enthusiasts as a fresh modern sound in Christian music, with roots in Southern and Country Gospel. With her edgy yet pure, rich and soulful sound, Holden’s music inspires through both song and story.

Joy has always written Christian music, even when touring and recording as a secular artist. Her career in music has been adorned with many highlights along the way as far back as the late 80’s and early 90’s. Her version of “Blessed Assurance” from the album “Just Joy” was in weekly rotation on the Bill Drake Gospel Hour for 5 years, and was the most requested acapella gospel song.

Joy’s making an impact not only in churches but through radio with these accomplishments:

2020 SGN Scoops, Original Song, “Jesus is Holding You” #68 for July

2020 Singing News debuted at #89 for August

2019 Singing News Top 80 charts, Original Song, “Under Water” #67 for August

2018 Southern Gospel Times – #1 Fan-Voted Favorite Artist for 2018