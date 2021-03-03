Pass me not oh gentle Savior, Hear my humble cry, While on others thou art calling, Do not pass me by.

What a classic hymn of the church. In times of despair and hopelessness, we find ourselves crying out to God for we seem helpless with nowhere to turn and no one to talk to. We tend to beg and cry to the Master as though He is nowhere to be found. I remember a time when life had dealt me a blow that I just didn’t have an answer for and it seemed I was all alone. I found myself crying out the very words of this song. We’ve all been there.

It’s not much comfort to know that I’m not alone in this crowd who has prayed the very words of this song. There is great comfort however, in that our Savior does hear our humble cry. Though all the rest of humanity is calling out to God, He still hears you and me too.

Jesus said that He will never leave us or forsake us…. never. He will never leave us or pass us by. The bible tells us that the eyes of the Lord are going to and fro across the face of the earth seeking to bless those seeking to live righteously before Him. That scripture doesn’t say those living perfectly before Him.

God is as close as the mention of His name. He loves you and is concerned about every minute of your life. Have faith in God, He will never pass you by, but will always be there to hear your honest, humble plea.