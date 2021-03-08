Ad
Monday – March 8, 2021

March 8, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart

Joseph Habedank holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Goliath”. The chart sees new entries this week from Zane & Donna King and The Kingsmen. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

Vote for your favorite songs now!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1119GoliathJoseph Habedank1(3)
2219Child of the KingGaither Vocal Band2
3319He Will Be GodWhisnants3
4417What LoveDown East Boys2
5815I Will Not Be ShakenGold City5
6616Practice What You’re PreachingLeFevre Quartet4
7147You Gotta Have a SongJim & Melissa Brady7
8521The Hem of His GarmentMark Trammell Quartet5
9916How Good Does Grace FeelBrian Free & Assurance9
10106Walk Me ThroughPerrys10
11117Looks Like Jesus to MeTalleys11
12129I Call It HomeTribute Quartet5
131312Send It On Down the NileJeff & Sheri Easter2
14723The WildernessIsaacs1(2)
151524I’ve Been Washed CleanGreater Vision7
16207First Church of MercyThe Sound16
171723I Know It’s Mine11th Hour1(2)
181816I Wish I Could Tell YouGuardians15
191628Look At All I LostOld Paths2
20232Messiah OvercameKaren Peck & New River20
21332What a DayLegacy Five21
222216We Come In Jesus NameMylon Hayes Family20
23324NobodyErwins23
24243Never Changing GodKingdom Heirs24
251932JordanNelons2
26266To Save My LifeCarolina Boys26
27279All the Way to the GatesKramers23
28283Wake UpErnie Haase & Signature Sound23
29297GlorySteeles26
30362Salvation’s SongTaylors30
313115Keep PrayingLore Family26
322117Always EnoughBowling Family4
332524Turn to the CrossHyssongs17
343410Give Them JesusWilliamsons26
353022My HomeBrowders19
36383It Runs In the FamilyCollingsworth Family36
373715This Side of HeavenMichael Booth34
38402Home Is Sounding SweeterInspirations38
39RE2Hard TimesZane & Donna King37
401These Are the DaysKingsmen40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week

Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

