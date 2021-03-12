Daywind Music Group Celebrates 76 Absolutely Gospel Music Award Nominations

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (NASHVILLE, TN) — Artists and songwriters who call Daywind Music Group (DMG) home were honored with sixty-seven (67) nominations for the 20th Annual Absolutely Gospel Music Awards. Fans are able to vote now for their favorites in several categories. Due to ongoing concerns regarding live performances, the winners will be announced virtually. A date for this year’s virtual presentation will be forthcoming.

Daywind recording artist the Nelons landed the most nominations, garnering twelve (12) total nominations. The Nelon’s latest single, “Jordan,” is nominated for Song of the Year, Country/Roots Single of the Year, and Music Video of the Year. Their latest album entitled Peace At Last earned nominations for Album of the Year and Progressive Recording of the Year. The group also landed nominations for Mixed Group and Fan Favorite Group of the Year. Other notable nominations for the Nelons include Female Vocalist of the Year for both Autumn Nelon Clark and Amber Nelon Kistler, Musician of the Year for Autumn Nelon Clark, Producer of the Year for Jason Clark, and Progressive Single of the Year for “If God Pulled Back the Curtain.”

The most awarded artist in the 20-year history of the Absolutely Gospel Music Awards program, Karen Peck & New River, received ten (10) nominations, including Song of the Year for “The God I Serve,” Album of the Year for Lift His Name, Country/Roots Single of the Year for their #1 song, “Made Right,” Progressive Single for “The God I Serve,” Progressive Recording for Lift His Name, as well as Mixed Group of the Year and Fan Favorite Artist of the Year. Karen Peck Gooch earned nominations for Female Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year (Artist), while Matthew Gooch snagged a nomination for Musician of the Year.

Singer-songwriter Joseph Habedank nabbed five (5) nominations from his latest GRAMMY®-nominated album, Deeper Oceans, in the Song of the Year category for “This Grace” as well as in the Progressive Single of the Year category for “Goliath.” Habedank also garnered nominations for Male Vocalist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year (Artist), and Fan Favorite Artist of the Year.

The historic collaboration between Legacy Five and the Wardlaw Brothers on the hit song, “9 Makes Us 1” earned nominations in the Special Event Project of the Year and Music Video of the Year categories. Lee Black of Legacy Five received a nomination for Songwriter of the Year (Artist), while Josh Townsend received a nomination for Musician of the Year.

New Day Records artist the LeFevre Quartet snagged five (5) notable nominations including Male Group of the Year, Album of the Year and Progressive Recording of the Year for Hope. Its #1 single “Between the Prayer and the Answer” received a nomination in the Song of the Year and Traditional Single of the Year categories. Lead singer Jordan LeFevre received a nomination for Male Vocalist of the Year.

Jim & Melissa Brady and Tribute Quartet each received five (5) nods. Jim & Melissa Brady earned nominations for Mixed Group of the Year, Progressive Single of the Year for “I Know Him Better Now,” and Fan Favorite Artist of the Year. Melissa Brady received a nomination for Female Vocalist of the Year, and Jim Brady nabbed a nomination for Songwriter of the Year (Artist).

Tribute Quartet’s #1 song, “Fear Not,” snagged nominations for Song of the Year and Traditional Single of the Year. The group also received nominations for Male Group and Fan Favorite Group of the Year. Josh Singletary received a nomination for Musician of the Year.

High Road’s single “God of Second Chances” received nominations for Country/Roots Single of the Year as well as Music Video of the Year. The group also snagged nominations for Female Group of the Year as well as Country Gospel Artist of the Year.

The Crabb Family’s GRAMMY®-nominated album 20/20 nabbed nominations for Album of the Year and Progressive Recording of the Year. Soprano singer Kelly Bowling received a nomination for Female Vocalist of the Year.

The Sound received nominations for the first time ever including Progressive Single of the Year for its song “Great God Almighty” and Mixed Group of the Year. Lead singer Levi Mills nabbed his first Absolutely Gospel Award nomination for Male Vocalist of the Year.



GRAMMY®-nominated singer-songwriter and musician Tim Menzies received a nomination for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Daywind Recording artist Riley Harrison Clark nabbed nods for Male Vocalist of the Year and Progressive Recording of the Year for his latest album Oh How You Love.

Greater Vision’s Gerald Wolfe received a nomination for Musician of the Year, and Rodney Griffin was nominated for Songwriter of the Year (Artist).

Father-son duo Wilburn & Wilburn were nominated for its song “Hallelujah Homecoming” in the Country/Roots Single of the Year category.

The reigning Songwriter of the Year (Professional) winner Jason Cox is nominated once again for Songwriter of the Year with eight mentions for his songwriting work in 2020, including two Song of the Year mentions. Janice Crow, Sue C. Smith, and Dianne Wilkinson also received nominations in the Songwriter of the Year (Professional) category.

Fans are able to vote now for their favorites in several categories. Visit absolutelygospel.com for more information and to cast your vote.

Daywind Music Group is home to an award-winning roster of artists including Adam Crabb, Blackwood Brothers, Crabb Family, Brian Free & Assurance, Greater Vision, High Road, Jim & Melissa Brady, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, the LeFevre Quartet, Mark Lowry, Michael Booth, Nelons, The Sound, Tim Menzies, Tribute Quartet, and Wilburn & Wilburn. Daywind is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors and the Orchard, covering all major physical, digital and streaming outlets.