Gospel Music Association Announces Easter Broadcast Special on TBN, Because He Lives: An Easter Celebration

Featuring Amy Grant, Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy, CeCe Winans, Ellie Holcomb, Jekalyn Carr, Karen Peck & New River, Natalie Grant & Bernie Herms, Nicole C., and Zach Williams
TBN broadcast airs Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 9:00 p.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. CST with additional airings to follow
Nashville, TN (March 11, 2021) The Gospel Music Association is proud to announce its first Easter broadcast special, Because He Lives: An Easter Celebration. Conceptualized as a way to celebrate and recognize Christ’s death and resurrection through song, the star-studded line-up includes powerful performances by Amy Grant, Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy, CeCe Winans, Ellie Holcomb, Jekalyn Carr, Karen Peck & New River, Natalie Grant & Bernie Herms, Nicole C., and Zach Williams. Because He Lives: An Easter Celebration will broadcast worldwide on TBN Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 9:00 p.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. CST with additional broadcasts at 11:00 p.m. EST / 10:00 p.m. CST and Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. CST.
Filmed without a live audience, Because He Lives: An Easter Celebration is a production of the Gospel Music Association. The show is produced by Paul Wright and Curtis Stoneberger, who also produced the 51st Annual GMA Dove Awards show, and executive produced by Jackie Patillo and Justin Fratt. The team has assembled a special event featuring Easter-focused performances and messages sure to encourage and inspire.
“The idea for this show was to come together as a music community around the holy time of Easter,” Paul Wright says. “This is a powerful and humbling story, and our artists really focused on those range of emotions in their songs.”
“What better way to honor the resurrection of Jesus than through songs and worship,” GMA President Jackie Patillo says. “And we’re so grateful for our partners TBN, CCLI, and Cantinas Arts Foundation. They really helped make this special event possible.”
For more information on Because He Lives: An Easter Celebration, visit https://gospelmusic.org/easter. Viewers can locate the broadcast on TBN using the network’s channel finder HERE, via TBN’s live stream HERE, or by downloading the app to view TBN on Apple or Android devices.
About Gospel Music Association & Foundation: Founded in 1964, the Gospel Music Association serves as the face and voice for the Gospel/Christian music community and is dedicated to exposing, promoting, and celebrating the Gospel through music of all styles. The GMA produces the GMA Dove Awards, The GMA Hall of Fame Induction and Honors Ceremony, and the IMMERSE Conference. For more information on the GMA, visit www.gospelmusic.org and follow @gmadoveawards on Facebook, Twitter, and @gospelmusicassoc on Instagram.
About TBN: Trinity Broadcasting Network is the world’s largest and most-watched faith-and-family broadcaster, reaching over 175 nations across the earth with inspirational and entertaining programming 24 hours a day in 14 languages and on 32 global networks. As the world’s most influential non-profit religious broadcaster, TBN has led the way in expanding the impact of faith-based television across the earth through the creation of innovative content designed to reach every viewer demographic with the life-changing message of hope and grace. To find out more about the TBN Networks, visit us at www.tbn.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @tbn.
