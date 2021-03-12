Jason Crabb, Matthew West, and more to Headline Heart Strings For Hope

MultiCare Inland Northwest Foundation will host a benefit concert, virtually, called Heart Strings for Hope, on March 9 at 6 PM PST.The virtual concert, which will be hosted by GRAMMY Award-nominee Bryan White, will raise funds to support MultiCare Behavioral Health Network programs and services in the Inland Northwest. Ticket prices start at $10 and can be purchased here.

With 22 musicians, the concert will feature performances from artists across multiple genres of music, headlined by three-time GRAMMY® Award winner, Tim McGraw. McGraw will be joined by Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Mat Kearney, Matthew West, Jason Crabb, and other notable performers.Tickets and donations made through presenting sponsor VYE, click here, will jointly benefit MultiCare Inland Northwest Foundation and MusiCares®, a charity founded in 1989 by the Recording Academy, that acts as a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community.

“MultiCare Inland Northwest Foundation is thrilled to partner with MusiCares to raise funding and awareness to support behavioral health care,” said Carolyn Kadyk, executive director of MultiCare Inland Northwest Foundation. “Generous contributions through Heart Strings for Hope will help MultiCare Health System expand access to care and provide high-quality, integrated physical and behavioral health care throughout the Inland Northwest.

MultiCare Inland Northwest Foundation and MusiCares will share proceeds from the concert. MultiCare Inland Northwest Foundation will use proceeds to help expand MultiCare Behavioral Health Network services in the Inland Northwest. MusiCares will use the proceeds in their nation-wide effort to support mental health care in the music community.

“The power of MusiCares’ work resides in the health and welfare of the music community,” said Laura Segura, executive director of MusiCares. “We are here to break the stigma around mental health and events like Heart Strings for Hope help bring much needed support to music creators in need.”

For more information, including the full line-up of artists, visit multicareheartstrings.orgAbout MultiCare MultiCare is a not-for-profit health care organization with more than 20,000 team members, including employees, providers and volunteers. MultiCare has been caring for our community for well over a century, since the founding of Tacoma’s first hospital and today is the largest community-based, locally governed health system in the state of Washington.

MultiCare’s comprehensive system of health includes numerous primary care, urgent care and specialty services — including MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care, Pulse Heart Institute and MultiCare Rockwood Clinic, the largest multispecialty clinic in the Inland Northwest region.

MultiCare’s network of care includes 10 hospitals:

About MusiCares

MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S. based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts. For more information please visit: www.musicares.org