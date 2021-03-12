The Gospel Greats Announces Rodney Baucom as New Host

LANCASTER, Penn. (March 12, 2021) – Rodney Baucom has been announced as the new host for the long-running “The Gospel Greats” syndicated radio show. “The Gospel Greats” is the most popular syndicated weekly radio show in Southern Gospel Music and is carried on well over 100 radio stations across America.

Paul Heil dedicated almost 41 years of his life to the extremely popular “The Gospel Greats” program and with Paul’s passing in late December, many Gospel music fans expressed interest regarding the future of the program they dearly love.

Paul’s wife, Shelia Heil said, “We are excited for the future and happy to welcome Rodney Baucom as the new host of ‘The Gospel Greats’ radio program. We’ve worked with Rodney over the years and know his abilities in broadcasting and his dedication to presenting the Gospel through the medium of Gospel music and radio.”

Rodney’s long resume of success includes starting The Joy FM radio network in 1997 and assisting with the start of The Life FM in 2012. Rodney is a five-time winner of Singing News Fan Award Large Market, two-time winner of the SGMA Station of the Year, SGMA DJ of the Year 1998, 2018 Radio Impact Dove Award with The Life FM, as well as hosting the Singing News Top 20 Weekly Countdown and celebrating 30 years in Gospel music radio in 2020.

The format of the program will remain the same with great music, interviews, news and countdowns. “The Gospel Greats” with Rodney Baucom will have its first new program beginning in April after the final Legacy program of Paul Heil airs on Easter weekend.Plans are for Shelia to continue to provide her weekly “Shelia Shares” and the classic “Paul’s Epistles” and remain as a consultant for the program for the next several years.

Shelia said, “It’s not easy to follow in the footsteps of Paul Heil, but we invite artists and friends of The Gospel Greats to welcome Rodney and show him the same love and support that you have graciously offered to Paul and our family.”