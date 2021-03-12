The Talleys Release Live Recording of “His Life For Mine”

Arden, North Carolina (March 12, 2021) — Just in time for Easter, The Talleys celebrate the season with the release of “His Life For Mine,” the latest in their series of LIVE performance recordings revisiting some of their all-time greatest songs.

One of ten songs nominated Singing News Fan Awards for Song of the Year in 2004 and a nominee for a prestigious Dove Award the same year, the song features a lead vocal from Lauren Talley that perfectly captures the mingled joy and wonder of acclaimed Christian music writer Rebecca Peck’s lyric. Centered on a flow of contrasts that vividly depict the essence of Christ’s mission of redemption — “His heart was broken, mine was mended, He became sin, now I am clean” — its message of resurrection and eternal salvation is fully revealed with each chorus:

“His life for mine, His life for mine

How could it ever be?

That He would die, God’s son would die

To save a wretch like me

What love divine, He gave His life for mine”



“It still paints such an incredible picture of what Christ did for all of us,” says Lauren Talley. “We are absolutely nothing without Him, without the sacrifice He made on Calvary for all of us. We traded all of our sin and shame for the righteousness of Christ. Where would we be without His life for ours?”

Inspired to release it after seeing a preview for the movie, Passion of the Christ, the Talleys’ first performance resonated so strongly with their audience that it led to the song’s swift success at radio and among fans and industry colleagues alike. Indeed, since then, “His Life For Mine” has become one of the Talleys’ most requested, while its ever-growing popularity has made it emblematic of the trio’s signature talent and devotion. Now, all of that experience in bringing this musical message to one audience after another can be heard in this stirring live performance, offering listeners a passionate performance unlike any previous recording. Listen to “His Life For Mine” (Live) HERE.

About The Talleys

The Talleys began in 1984 and enjoyed many years of success, including a Dove® Award and numerous Singing News Fan Awards. Following a three-year hiatus, the Talleys began performing together in 1996 with the current lineup of Roger, wife Debra and daughter Lauren, and today the Talleys remain a mainstay of Christian music.

The Talleys have enjoyed eleven number one songs, and have received numerous Singing News Fan Awards and Dove Award nominations. They are frequently recognized for their appearances on the Gaither Homecoming video series and concert tour, as well as In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley and John Hagee Ministries. They have appeared on RFD-TV’s “The Music City Show,” and have toured overseas to Norway, Northern Ireland, Italy and South Africa. The Talleys consistently take their music with a message to hundreds of concert and church audiences of all sizes across America each year.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ music.