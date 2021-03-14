What Do You Get When You Keep Doing The Same Things Over Again?

I’ve often heard that people who keep doing the same thing over and over again, keep getting the same results over and over again. Now if you keep getting the results that you want, then for sure keep doing what you have been doing even for years. Nothing breeds success, like success. Nothing is worse for a business than to change things in mid stream to something new and untried when success is all you’ve had. Instead of success, that will bring a great opportunity for failure.

On the other hand, if you keep doing the same things over and over again, and the results are continual failure, then maybe, just maybe, you should consider changing some things. I don’t know about you, but this sounds like common sense to me.

I have long said that Democrats have been turned over to a reprobate mind. A reprobate mind is when you can’t distinguish the difference between good and bad. The Bible says that when you continually work against the principles and standards of God, He will turn those people over to a reprobate mind. Just look at the principles of God that the Democrats are against today. They are pro-abortion, pro-homosexuality. pro-gay marriage, against men having to work for a living, anti-Christian, anti-Jew and a host more that I don’t have time to get into at this point. Oh sure, I’ve had Democrats tell me that they don’t personally support those things, yet the keep voting for the party and people who vote and pass laws supporting these things. You’re only kidding yourself if you think that God is going to give you a wink of His eye and say “Oh, I know it was just politics.”.

So, while I think the Democrats are reprobates in their thinking, because they think that every new progressive idea is what America should do, I think that Republicans are just plain stupid. Let me explain. The Republicans think that after seeing decades of voter fraud and voter cheating, after seeing the open tampering with the Dominion machines in the Presidential election, and the blatant, in our face tampering using the same machines in the Georgia run off, that we’re going to see different results in the 2022 elections. REALLY???? That is outright stupidity. There is no fight in the Republicans to right what has been wronged. For decades they have just rolled over and accepted whatever the Democrats presented. Now the two new Supreme Court justices who were presumably Conservative and Republican are just as stupid as the rest of the Republicans. They must be, because they wouldn’t even vote to just hear the arguments against open fraud and manipulation in this past election.

I’m amazed at how the Republicans in Congress and in the street seemingly have just accepted the results with no fight. Why, the Republicans in Congress couldn’t even walk in lockstep concerning the ridiculous second impeachment charges. Again, this is stupidity at it’s finest. What is worse, in my opinion, is that we the people keep voting these unscrupulous individuals back into office, Republican and Democrat. That causes me to say that the stupidity starts at the everyday people who form the base, and goes all the way to the very top of the Republican party.

So, Republicans, you just keep on doing the things that you have been doing and keep expecting different results and you will keep getting the losers that we have in office.

Let me take this a little deeper. Christians, you keep proclaiming that you are against abortion, against gay marriage, against transgender issues allowing men to go into ladies restrooms, locker rooms, and to even participate in ladies sport. Don’t forget the Democrat push now for teachers to decide what gender your child may want to be. Christians claim to know the difference between right and wrong, but there is no fight in them to win for the right and not the wrong.

While I’m talking to Christians now, let me ask you, when was the last time that you heard your Pastor preach against sin in the pulpit? Pastors don’t need to stop love, but desperately preach against the sin that will send souls to hell. You cannot love a person and not warn them about where sin in their lives will take them. A parent does not love a child and watch them stick their finger into an electrical socket. Preachers say they believe the Word of God above everything else and that their FAITH is based on the Word or the Bible. Psalm 91:9 and 10 says: 9 Because thou hast made the LORD, which is my refuge, even the most High, thy habitation;

10There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling.

That’s what they believe, yet Dr. Fauci says to shut your churches down and require everyone to wear a mask. That’s what they did. Even today Pastors in all denominations brag on their congregations for following Dr. Fauci’s instructions and even getting the dangerous vaccine. But, wait, if they believed God’s Word, why did they follow Dr. Fauci’s instructions which seem to directly oppose the Word of Gods? It seems that Pastors have more faith in Dr. Fauci’s words than God’s Word. Am I missing something here?

Again, this is just my opinion, but the worst thing that ever happen to the church was when they got tax exempt status with the government. That enables the government to tell the church that they could no longer talk about political issues. Fear of losing that tax exempt status has literally shut the mouths of pastors from talking about the sins of this nation. Our forefathers listened to the cries of the Puritan pastors railing against politicians trying to steer this nation away from God. We need pastors like that today. Pastors have learned today that they can preach LOVE and it is acceptable to the government and feels good to the church. Sure we are supposed to love each other, but love is more than a feel good action. Love is telling the church that immorality has crept in and must be fixed here before we can carry out message of salvation to the world. Love is telling America that she has lost her way and nigh on to having the judgment of God instead of the blessings of God.

As I have said many times: as the Church goes, so goes the world. Instead the church has gone the way of the world. Church services today are designed to attract the world, but that’s not the way the church started. The church started with the power of God being manifest in every home and every church. The church started with the power and demonstration of the Spirit. The church started with people being saved, WITH THEIR LIVES ACTUALLY BEING CHANGED, people being healed by the power of prayer, people being delivered from evil spirits, with many miracles happening daily in the church. The Bible says that the church grew daily because the power of the Holy Spirit was active in the church. In today’s world the church should be where people are delivered from drugs, alcohol, pornography, and a host of other addictions. Today the church should be just as powerful as in the very beginning, but the church has been muffled by fear that the government will take away their tax exempt status.

So we see that as the church followed the ways of the world, as the world followed deeper into evil and open sin. The world is looking for a different way, something that will give them peace, something that will comfort them. The church is offering praise music that sounds like the world’s music and the pastors offering motivational speeches instead of offering messages of the Gospel and yet we wonder why the world has no interest in the church. But, to the church, keep doing the things that you are doing, and you’re going the see the world following deeper into evil and wickedness and yes, sinful ways.

Instead of canceling Sunday night services, why has the church, every church, not opened their sanctuaries to prayer for our nation? Why has the church not offered youth prayer meetings for our nation? Am I the only one, is it just me, or do others see the church has gotten lackadaisical, and lukewarm, and since this Covid-19 stuff, even cold. In Revelation God said to a church that He would rather have them hot or cold, but if they were luke-warm, He would spew then out of His mouth. To me, it sort of sounds like the church of America today is luke-warm.

Let the flames and arrows begin.

Deon