11th Hour Announces Departure of Jaquita Lindsey

11th Hour posted the following on their Facebook page:
Jaquita Lindsey, who is an accomplished singer, songwriter, and blogger (Melody Without Measure), is no longer touring as part of 11th Hour. Lindsey sang alto with the trio for the past seven years.
“The Bible says in Ecclesiastes that ‘to everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven.’ Though this season is coming to an end, I am thankful for the many years that Jaquita was part of the music ministry of 11th Hour.”
Amber Eppinette Saunder
We will be taking auditions at this time. Until a replacement has been named, Amber’s husband, Garrett Saunders, will be filling in.
For those wishing to audition for the position, send an email with your resume, bio, and a song to the 11th Hour office at 11thhourgg@gmail.com.
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.
The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.
On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.