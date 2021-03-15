11th Hour Announces Departure of Jaquita Lindsey

11th Hour posted the following on their Facebook page:

Jaquita Lindsey, who is an accomplished singer, songwriter, and blogger (Melody Without Measure), is no longer touring as part of 11th Hour. Lindsey sang alto with the trio for the past seven years.

“The Bible says in Ecclesiastes that ‘to everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven.’ Though this season is coming to an end, I am thankful for the many years that Jaquita was part of the music ministry of 11th Hour.” Amber Eppinette Saunder

We will be taking auditions at this time. Until a replacement has been named, Amber’s husband, Garrett Saunders, will be filling in.

For those wishing to audition for the position, send an email with your resume, bio, and a song to the 11th Hour office at 11thhourgg@gmail.com.