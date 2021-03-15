Brian Free & Assurance Announce New Baritone

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Brian Free announced today a decision has been made in filling the baritone position with Brian Free & Assurance (BFA). Joining the BFA family will be Jake Anglin from Commerce, Georgia. Jake’s first appearance with the group will be April 4th at Bible Baptist Church in Wilmington, Ohio.



Thirty-one year old Jake has served in full time music ministry for ten years. The first southern gospel album he ever owned was Brian Free & Assurance’s “Live in New York City” album, and he has purchased every album since. Jake shares, “I have always told myself if by some chance I heard that the baritone position for Brian Free & Assurance was open for tryouts, I would jump at the chance!”



Brian states, “When I received the audition info for Jake I was very impressed with his history in music ministry. Having traveled with evangelistic outreaches over the past 12 years, I knew he was a perfect fit for our ministry and that he was the one God had sent to be a member of our BFA family. I love his heart and the love he has for people.

Having so many apply for the job, it was a hard decision due to all the talent I heard. I want to thank each person who took their time and effort to apply for the position. I am truly honored that so many wanted to be a part of our ministry. I know God has a place and time for each of you to use your talent for him.”

About Brian Free & Assurance: Brian Free has always been at the forefront of Christian music. Brian Free & Assurance was chosen by BBC to represent Elvis Presley’s love of Gospel Music on That’s Alright Mama, a Tribute to Elvis Presley with his arrangement of Peace In The Valley. Peers responded to their music by honoring them in 2014 with another Dove Award, Southern Gospel Performance of the Year for their single “Say Amen.” While the guys all come from different backgrounds, they all agree on one thing, and that is to use their God-given abilities to take the message of Jesus Christ to everyone they can. To learn more about their ministry, visit them online at: http://www.brianfreeandassurance.com