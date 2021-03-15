REVIEW: Gaither Vocal Band – That’s Gospel, Brother

Producer: Bill Gaither & Gordon Mote

Record Label: Gaither Music Group

Website: www.gaither.com

Award winning quintet The Gaither Vocal Band are back with a brand new, fresh, packed full of energy project. That’s Gospel, Brother is full of energetic up tempo numbers, familiar classics, fresh spins on familiar tunes and a lot of hope and encouragement for the day we’re living in.

Group members Adam Crabb, Reggie Smith, Wes Hampton, Todd Suttles and of course Bill Gaither do not disappoint vocally and are probably at their best as a current line up. They have a tight blend and a sound their own while remaining true to that GVB sound listeners have grown to love.

The project kicks off with “There is a Mountain” which the group recorded back in the early 90s. This is a fresh track and fresh arrangement and it is very well done. Perfect way to kick this project off! The title track, “That’s Gospel, Brother” is up next and this is a fun song musically for sure. but the message is also very encouraging. The harmony on this one is also unique. Love this new song!

“My Feet Are on the Rock” (a cover of I AM THEY’s hit single) is probably one of the most contemporary songs on the project but it is a great song, with a worship style/Crabb Family feel to it. Adam Crabb is at the lead on this one and it is perfect for him. Another winner!

“I Just Feel Like Something Good is About to Happen” finds its way on the project and this old Gaither classic has a totally new feel and sound to it. It’s full of smooth harmony and energy and is another one full of encouragement for the times we’re in. “Out of Bondage” has a worship style/choral anthem feel, to it and is definitely a celebration song about being “Out of Bondage into freedom from my prison free at last!” This will be a fan favorite, I think, especially in concert!

The familiar “How Beautiful Heaven Must Be” is done with simple accompaniment with pure harmony. Adam Crabb is up again for a cover of Housefire and Pat Barrett’s “The Way” (New Horizon) and shines vocally here on this worship anthem!

“Two Prayers” features Wes Hampton and his vocals are absolutely beautiful. This is such a gorgeous tune praying and asking God to protect our children. It is absolutely beautiful and definetly one that will tug at all the parents heartstrings!

The project switches gears and goes into “Don’t Knock (You Just Walk on in)” And this is a true male quintet harmony type song. Older GVB fans will love this! “Lord Please Save Us” features Reggie Smith. He has such a unique sound to his voice but it fits the GVB so well. This is reminiscent of a 1970s Imperials style song.

The familiar “Moses Take Your Shoes Off” is up next and is done with a fresh twist. This Conrad Cook tune is a SG fan favorite and fun to listen to!

The project closes with “Here I Stand” This has a hymn feel to it. The vocals are well done and flawless on this. A total switch vocally from the rest of the project but the guys pull it off well. A great song! What a way to close this project.

One thing is for sure. Bill Gaither knows how to put a group of great singers together. These guys know how to sing. And sing well. And they know how to blend and compliment one another. This may very well be one, if not the best lineups of the GVB ever. This project has it all musically and lyrically. If you’re a longtime GVB fan, you’ll enjoy this musical journey and be encouraged for sure. If you’re new to the GVB, buckle up, you’re in for a great ride. I have no doubt this project will go down as one of the best projects of 2021 and for the GVB’s career. Well done, Bill, Todd, Adam, Wes and Reggie!