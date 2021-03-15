REVIEW: Triumphant Quartet – Bigger Than Sunday

Producer: Wayne Haun, Scott Inman, Jason Webb, Joshua Frerichs, Kris Crunk, Chipper Hammond

Record Label: StowTown Records

Website: www.triumphantquartet.com

Scotty, Clayton, David and Eric have once again put together a collection of songs that is above and beyond excellence. Lyrically, it’s anointed and deep. Musically, it’s fresh and unlike much of what you’re hearing these days.

Overall, it’s an album you’ll want to get. Here’s why:

“Best Thing”, a black-gospel themed song of worship opens the new project. A lush orchestral intro invites the listener to worship Christ, from the get-go. Following is the current single, “He Walked Out”. This is a strong song lyrically and very different musically, however, it works and I imagine it will be number one before too long.

“How Saved I Am” is a 6/8 ballad that will tug at the heart strings of any believer, reminding them to never get over the eternal change Christ has made in their lives. I imagine this song will do extremely well in live concerts. “Bigger Than Sunday”, the title track, is a completely different song with an extreme pop vibe. However, I love it! It has a message that the body of Christ has been needing to hear for quite some time, convincing us to not just have a “Sunday” relationship with God, but day-to-day communion with our Father.

As always, the guys have covered a few well known CCM songs with their own personal spin, including “Way-Maker” and “Goodness of God”. Kris Crunk and Wayne Haun have put together fresh arrangements for these, as well as a medley at the end of the project. Great stuff!

“Don’t Miss Jesus” is another mention-worthy song. Lyrically, it says everything. Especially considering current world issues, we must slow down and realize that Jesus is the center of the Gospel, and all the other things we tend to (for lack of a better term…) gripe about, doesn’t matter.

“Hope is Holding Me” is my favorite personal song on the project. This ballad written by Don Koch, Tony Wood and Scotty has a message that will comfort those of us who tend to battle anxiety over things that happen out of our control. I would love to hear this on radio, before the next project is cut.

I can say without any bias or “fluff”, so to speak… Bigger Than Sunday is the best project the Triumphant guys have ever released. Lyrically, musically, production wise, etc…. It all works together to create an anointed, musical-inspiring album that I’m sure will carry the guys to extreme further success. Well done, guys.