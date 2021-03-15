The Diplomats Announce the Addition of Butch Owens

Carrollton, GA (March 12, 2021)

The Diplomats are pleased to announce that Butch Owens (most recently a member of The Blackwood Brothers) has joined the group as bass vocalist.

“We have known Butch for many, many years,” says Diplomats vocalist and musician Corey Pearson. “And as so many other people already know, we know Butch to be an excellent bass singer and a tremendous person. We are thankful that Butch will be joining us. “We are currently working on a brand new recording.”

For more information, check us out on Facebook and our website at www.diplomatsqt.com.