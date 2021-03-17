The Erwins Release Genre-Spanning ‘This Is Love’ On April 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—This Is Love, the highly anticipated new studio recording from GRAMMY®-nominated, Dove Award-winning StowTown recording artists The Erwins, is set to release April 9. The eight-song collection showcases a genre-spanning sound which has quickly become synonymous with the Texas-based siblings.



Hallmarked by The Erwins’ tight family harmonies wrapped in modern musical influences, This Is Love was produced and arranged by Wayne Haun (Jason Crabb, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound) and features tracks penned by Kenna Turner West, Joseph Habedank, Sue Smith, Tony Wood, Dixie Phillips and Kevin Winebarger, among others.



Debut single “The God I Know” is set to impact radio in tandem with the album’s April 9 release. A soaring ballad proclaiming Christ’s peace to a pandemic-weary world, “The God I Know” embodies the project’s thematic inspiration found in 1 Corinthians 13:13, “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”

In addition, upbeat album opener “All Of My Help” will be available March 19 as the lead digital single. Further highlights of This Is Love include the title cut, co-written by The Erwins; the bluesy, brass-studded “Already On His Way God”; and “The Blood of Jesus,” a pop/country ballad of heartfelt thankfulness for His ultimate sacrifice.



“We’ve bathed each of these songs in prayer as we selected and recorded them,” Keith Erwin shares. “It’s essential for us to consider three things with every project we record: we want to make sure Christ is magnified and glorified; that the sound of the album is authentic and something we personally enjoy; and that there’s a song for everyone. No matter someone’s age or what they’re facing in life, we hope our music reminds people of how much Jesus loves and cares for them.”



“Powerful women like TaRanda Greene, Kim Hopper and CeCe Winans are among my personal influences, and it’s important to all four of us to reflect the various styles we love in our music,” Katie Erwin adds. “We’ve grown up embracing many genres within Christian music, so that variety has become a natural expression for us.”



The Erwins 2019 release, What Christmas Really Means, recently earned a GRAMMY® Award nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album. The siblings’ first-ever GRAMMY® nod came on the heels of another honor—their 2020 Dove Award win for Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for “The Power Of An Empty Tomb.”

Keith, Kody, Kris and Katie Erwin have been singing together their entire lives. They grew up performing in countless churches and at events around the country with their parents, who have served as full-time evangelists for more than 40 years. The group’s 2011 debut, What Really Matters, featured the Erwin brothers, with Katie officially joining the lineup later that year on the follow-up project, Jesus In A Song. In the decade since, The Erwins have released six subsequent recordings, as well as the GRAMMY®-nominated What Christmas Really Means. The group has been featured on various multi-artist collaborations, including Fanny Crosby: Newly Discovered Hymns and Songs, a StowTown Records release showcasing selections by Jason Crabb, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, The Collingsworth Family, Charles Billingsley and Rhonda Vincent, among others.



StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and welcomed partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble in 2014. A powerhouse independent Gospel music label, StowTown is home to renowned pop/Inspirational artists Charles Billingsley, Cana’s Voice, TaRanda Greene and Jody McBrayer, as well as acclaimed comedian Tim Lovelace, and some of Southern Gospel’s biggest names, including Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, The Browns, Tiffany Coburn, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Kramers, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, The Steeles, The Taylors and Triumphant. Distributed worldwide via Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records artists have garnered multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases.



