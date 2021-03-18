Daywind Music Group Artists and Songwriters Honored with 55 Top 10 Singing News Fan Award Nominations

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — The Singing News Magazine, Southern Gospel music’s leading publication, announced its 2021 Top Ten Singing News Fan Award nominees recently with Daywind Music Group (DMG) artists and songwriters receiving over fifty nominations.

The Singing News Fan Awards are decided by the readers of the Singing News Magazine. The second round of voting will begin with the ballot in the May 2021 issue of Singing News. Any fan may vote online. After the final round of voting is complete, the awards ceremony will take place during the National Quartet Convention in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, in September of this year.

Karen Peck & New River received nine (9) nominations including Favorite Song for “The God I Serve,” Favorite Artist and Favorite Mixed Group. Karen Peck Gooch nabbed nominations for Favorite Songwriter and Favorite Soprano. Grant Gibson nabbed a nomination for Favorite Lead, while Matthew Gooch snagged the nomination for Favorite Musician. Group members Kari Gooch and Susan Peck Jackson received a nomination for Favorite Alto.

Greater Vision was honored with seven (7) nominations, highlighted by Favorite Album for its special 30th anniversary album, The Journey, as well as Favorite Trio. Each group member received nominations for their respective parts including Favorite Tenor (Chris Allman), Favorite Lead (Rodney Griffin), Favorite Baritone (Jon Epley), Favorite Musician (Gerald Wolfe). Rodney Griffin also received a nomination for Favorite Songwriter.

The Sound nabbed seven (7) nominations including Favorite Artist, Favorite Trio, Favorite Band, New Artist, and Favorite Song for its #1 song, “Can I Get A Witness.” Lead singer, Levi Mills, received a nomination for Favorite Young artist, while his brother, Jacob Mills snagged a nomination for Favorite Musician.

Legacy Five received seven (7) nominations including Favorite Quartet and Favorite Song for “I Believe the Book.” Various group members also received nominations for their respective parts including Favorite Lead (Scott Fowler), Favorite Bass (Matt Fouch), Favorite Songwriter (Lee Black), as well as Favorite Young Artist and Favorite Musician (Josh Townsend).

Brian Free & Assurance had five (5) total nominations including Favorite Artist and Favorite Trio. Bill Shivers received a nomination for Favorite Lead, Brian Free nabbed a nomination for Favorite Tenor, and Mike Rogers snagged the nomination for Favorite Baritone.

LeFevre Quartet scored nominations for Favorite Song for its #1 song “Between the Prayer and the Answer” as well as Favorite Album for Hope. Group member Jay Parrack nabbed a nomination for Favorite Tenor, while Mike LeFevre received a nomination for Favorite Baritone.

Joseph Habedank, reigning Favorite Soloist, received nominations for Favorite Soloist, Favorite Songwriter, and Favorite Song for “This Grace.”

Tribute Quartet scored a nomination for Favorite Quartet. Josh Singletary nabbed nominations for Favorite Musician and Favorite Baritone.

The Nelons received three (3) nominations including Favorite Mixed Group as well as Favorite Young Artist (Autumn Nelon Clark), and Favorite Alto (Kelly Nelon Clark).

Jim & Melissa Brady and Wilburn & Wilburn both received a nomination for Favorite Duet. Melissa Brady snagged a nomination for Favorite Alto.

Mark Lowry snagged a nomination for Favorite Soloist.



Songwriters who call Daywind Music Publishing home nabbed six (6) nominations for their work on various songs including “This Grace” (Cowart/Farren/Habedank), “Between the Prayer and the Answer” (Crow), “I Believe the Book” (Black/Habedank/West), “The God I Serve” (Bowman/Gooch/J. Yeary/S. Yeary), and “Can I Get A Witness” (Baxter/Cox/West), “God Has Provided Himself A Lamb” (Rowland). Dianne Wilkinson also received a nomination for Favorite Songwriter.

Daywind Music Group is home to an award-winning roster of artists including Adam Crabb, Blackwood Brothers, Crabb Family, Brian Free & Assurance, Greater Vision, High Road, Jim & Melissa Brady, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, LeFevre Quartet, Mark Lowry, Michael Booth, Nelons, The Sound, Tim Menzies, Tribute Quartet, and Wilburn & Wilburn. Daywind is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors and the Orchard, covering all major physical, digital and streaming outlets.