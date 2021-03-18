Jason Crabb to Be Featured on The Matthew West Podcast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 18, 2021) – The Matthew West Podcast features two-time GRAMMY winner, Jason Crabb, on the latest edition of the popular show. Matthew and Jason talk music, ministry and what it’s like being dads of daughters. This conversation will have you laughing and will leave you inspired – reminding you that “Jesus says we can come as we are and he means it,” Matthew says. The podcast debuted last year and is on best-selling author, speaker and popular podcaster Annie F. Downs’ That Sounds Fun Network. The podcast has featured a variety of guests including: Carly Pearce, The Bachelor’s Ben Higgins, Karen Kingsbury, Candace Cameron Bure, Jeremy Camp, Priscilla Shirer, Max Lucado, Mark Hall, Sadie Robertson and more.You can find the episode featuring Jason Crabb online at www.matthewwest.com/podcast.



About Jason Crabb

In his career, Kentucky-born Jason Crabb has been honored with 2 GRAMMY awards along with 22 GMA Dove Awards – being named the Gospel Music Association Dove Awards Artist and Male Vocalist of the Year along with Song of the Year – along with a host of industry honors and recognitions, with chart-topping hits that inspire the multitudes. Among his honors, he is the youngest member to be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, and his hometown of Beaver Dam, KY recognized him by naming a street as Jason Crabb Drive.



Crabb’s electrifying stage presence, powerhouse vocals and magnetic personality have endeared him to millions across the world – through extensive personal appearances, media coverage, and social media including over 20 million views on YouTube.



Since his first solo release in 2009, Jason Crabb has performed at many of the world’s most prestigious stages such as Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry, the Brooklyn Tabernacle and Billy Graham’s final crusade in NYC. He has also shared the stage with artists such as Gloria Gaynor, Kari Jobe, Vince Gill, Mary Mary’s Erica Campbell, Donnie McClurkin, Wynonna, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Michael W. Smith, Jamie Grace, Sandi Patty, the Oak Ridge Boys and more. He has appeared on NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” and alongside Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson.



Crabb has been featured and covered by many media outlets as well – including: People Magazine, Fox News, Country Living, The Huffington Post, Billboard, USA Today, Entertainment Tonight, and Country Weekly, among others, and was named one of Nashville’s Most Beautiful People by Nashville Lifestyles Magazine. Crabb is also frequently seen on television hosting on TBN, appearing on awards shows and television specials for a variety of networks.



Whatever the Road, Jason’s 2015 release, was nominated for a GRAMMY® for Best Contemporary Christian Album.



Unexpected, released on April 20, 2018, was honored with a GRAMMY® at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards® in February 2019. The project was produced by Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts) and features Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts) and Kaya Jones, as well as a song written with disco icon, Gloria Gaynor. Jay DeMarcus signed Jason Crabb to Red Street Records, the Christian label he founded in 2018.