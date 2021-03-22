Ad
Monday – March 22, 2021

March 22, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Down East Boys hold on to the #1 spot this week with “What Love” – the second single from their AGM Award nominated Faithful Still project to reach the top spot. The chart sees new entries this week from Triumphant Quartet, Primitive Quartet, Old Time Preachers Quartet, and The Browns. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1119What LoveDown East Boys1(2)
2511I Call It HomeTribute Quartet2
3119First Church of MercyThe Sound3
4221GoliathJoseph Habedank1(3)
5205Never Changing GodKingdom Heirs5
6317I Will Not Be ShakenGold City3
7618Practice What You’re PreachingLeFevre Quartet4
8714Send It On Down the NileJeff & Sheri Easter2
9164Messiah OvercameKaren Peck & New River9
10108Walk Me ThroughPerrys10
11194What a DayLegacy Five11
12818How Good Does Grace FeelBrian Free & Assurance8
13159Looks Like Jesus to MeTalleys11
141219Always EnoughBowling Family8
15421Child of the KingGaither Vocal Band2
16179You Gotta Have a SongJim & Melissa Brady7
17921He Will Be GodWhisnants1(2)
181325The WildernessIsaacs1(2)
19229GlorySteeles19
201418I Wish I Could Tell YouGuardians14
21362NO IMAGEWhosoever Will May Come11th Hour21
221826Turn to the CrossHyssongs17
23248To Save My LifeCarolina Boys23
24265Wake UpErnie Haase + Signature Sound23
251He Walked OutTriumphant Quartet25
26274Home Is Sounding SweeterInspirations26
27294Hard TimesZane & Donna King27
282334JordanNelons2
292123The Hem of His GarmentMark Trammell Quartet5
30285It Runs In the FamilyCollingsworth Family28
31343These Are the DayKingsmen31
32352This Is Amazing GraceOld Paths32
33336NobodyErwins23
342518We Come In Jesus NameMylon Hayes Family20
351I Want to Take Someone With MePrimitive Quartet35
36RE16This Side of HeavenMichael Booth34
37373You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love UsMark Bishop34
381I’ll Soon Be GoneOld Time Preachers Quartet38
391Passing It OnBrowns39
403024My HomeBrowders19
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week

Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

