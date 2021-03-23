The Williamsons Win Mixed Group of the Year at 2021 Diamond Awards

Nashville, TN (March 21, 2021) Family Music Group would like to congratulate the Williamsons for winning the prestigious Diamond Award for Mixed Group of the Year. The Williamsons have been a fan favorite for many years, winning many Diamond Awards, multiple #1 hits, multiple magazine covers, main stage performances at the National Quartet Convention, Silver Dollar City, Dollywood, and many other major venues!

Les Butler states, “In my opinion, the Williamsons are the best mixed quartet in Southern Gospel Music and it certainly validates my thoughts when the fans agree and award them as such!” Lisa Williamson added, “Thank you so very much to everyone who took the time to vote for us! I came across a scripture a while back that pretty much sums up how I feel right now. 1 Chron 17:16 says this, ‘Then King David went in and sat before the Lord; and he said: “Who am I, O Lord God? And what is my house, that you have brought me this far?’ I feel just like King David! God has been so very good to us! Who are we to deserve His blessings? We’re nothing special. Awards like these may not mean a lot to some people, but to us, they are just another sign that we need to keep on doing what we’re doing.”

To learn more about the Williamsons, visit them online at williamsonsmusic.com