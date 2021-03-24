Ad
Daywind Music Publishing Welcomes Barry Weeks as Exclusive Songwriter

March 24, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Pictured Left to Right: Ed Leonard, Rick Shelton, Barry Weeks, Joe Dan Cornett

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (MARCH 23, 2021) — Daywind Music Publishing is proud to welcome Barry Weeks to its esteemed roster of songwriters.

Weeks signed with the publishing company February 16, 2021, on the Daywind Music Group campus located in Hendersonville, TN. 

As an award-winning, GRAMMY® and Dove-nominated producer and writer, Barry Weeks has made his mark on the music industry. Originally from Virginia, Weeks moved to Nashville in the mid-’90s to sing baritone for the Imperials.  After departing the Imperials, he made his way to Provident Music Group, and, shortly after, signed as a writer with Brentwood-Benson Music Publishing and later joined the publishing roster at Capitol CMG.  Weeks has several BMI awards to his credit, and  his catalog of songs is filled with numerous #1’s and Top 10 songs across Christian music.

As a writer and producer, Weeks has worked with acclaimed artists like Kelly Clarkson, Backstreet Boys, Francesca Battistelli, Avalon, Dave Barnes, Mandisa, Natalie Grant, Kutless, Booth Brothers, Jason Crabb, Sidewalk Prophets, Jaci Velasquez, Crabb Family, Wes Hampton, Hawk Nelson, Gold City, Hoppers, Sandy Patti, Talley Trio, Martins, and many more.

“I love making music that moves the world,” says Weeks. “I am honored to join the talented team at Daywind to continue doing what the Lord has called me to do.”

Daywind Music Publishing’s VP of Publishing, Rick Shelton, shares, “Barry Weeks is a songwriter whose reach is deep and wide. His list of accomplishments is long. His impact is significant. But it is his heart that is most impressive, and his heart drew him to the Daywind family. We are excited to join him in his journey and be his partner in sharing songs with the world.”

Daywind Music Publishing is home to an award-winning roster of songwriters including Lee Black, Riley Harrison Clark, Jason Cox, Natalie Cromwell, Janice Crow, Marty Funderburk, Joseph Habedank, Mike Harland, Wayne Haun, Devin McGlamery, Tim Lovelace, Karen Peck Gooch, John Darin Rowsey, Belinda Smith, Sue Smith, Barry Weeks, Dianne Wilkinson, and Nathan Woodard.

