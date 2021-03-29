5 Minutes with Tribute Quartet

Victoria Bowlin: Tribute Quartet is no stranger to Southern Gospel music. Tell us a little bit of how Tribute Quartet got started?

Gary Casto: Josh and I had the privilege to travel with a family group, The Wilburns. When they decided to retire in 2005, we formed Tribute Quartet and started touring at the end of 2006.

VB: Who are the current members?

GC: Gus Gaches is our “Tenor”, Josh Singletary is our “Baritone & Pianist”, Ian Owens is our “Bass”, and I (Gary Casto) fill the Lead position.

VB: How has the current pandemic affected your ministry?

GC: Like many artists, 2020 was a tough year, but The Lord has been so faithful to see us through.

VB: Tell us about your latest radio single.

GC: Our latest single is a Squire Parsons classic, “I Call it Home.” About a year and a half ago, our good friend, Mr. Jim Brady called and asked Tribute to be part of a special event in Asheville, NC, celebrating the life of Squire to perform this song. It truly was a special moment that evening.

VB: What is your ministry goal?

GC: It’s very simple, and that is to take the gospel all across the world. We have been blessed to minister in many countries and look for more opportunities to do even more.

VB: What is your most requested song?

GC: I would have to say, “Good News from Jerusalem”. It was our first number 1 song many years ago and still a fan favorite.

VB: Where is your favorite place to travel?



GC: As I said earlier, we’ve had the opportunity to travel to several different countries. However, I would have to say one of our all time favorites is when we travel to Northern Ireland and Scotland.

VB: Where do you see the group 5 years from now?

GC: Still spreading the gospel through this great music we love, called Southern Gospel!

VB: What has the Lord taught you in this past year?

GC: The Lord has taught us to trust Him in every aspect of our personal lives and our ministry.

VB: How can people keep up with Tribute Quartet and know when they can see you Live in concert?

GC: They can visit our website, www.tributequartet.com.

If you haven’t already, you’ll want to check out Tribute Quartet and go see them Live in concert. You’ll be sure to enjoy it and be blessed!