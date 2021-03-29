Artist Resource Services Welcomes Jaquita Lindsey as Sales & Marketing Manager

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (MARCH 29, 20210 — Artist Resource Services (ARS) is proud to welcome Jaquita Lindsey to its team of talented industry professionals. Lindsey joins the ARS team to manage sales and marketing for custom recordings through Daywind Recording Studios and Daywind Soundtrack leases.

Lindsey, from Camden, AR, recently came off the road after singing with 11th Hour for the last seven years. She is nominated in the Top 10 for Favorite Alto in the 2021 Singing News Fan Awards. Prior to joining 11th Hour, Lindsey worked in sales and beauty services. A pastor’s kid, she attends Regeneration Nashville (pastors Kent and Candy Christmas) in Nashville, TN, where she sings as part of the praise team. She is a big supporter of the The Bridge Ministry.

Offering passionate service, incomparable industry knowledge, and forward thinking, ARS empowers independent artists from conception to completion, providing support from the studio to the stage and beyond. Merchandising and consulting services are available to label artists, as well.

“We are honored to have Jaquita join our team and know the people will love her embracing personality and servant’s heart,” says Anthony Facello, director of Artist Resource Services. “This new season is looking bright with amazing things happening here.”

“I am thrilled to join the team at ARS representing Daywind Recording Studios and Daywind Soundtracks,” says Lindsey. “This new chapter is so exciting and I am looking forward to the great things that God has in store.”

Artist Resource Services (ARS) is a sister company of New Day Christian Distribution and Daywind Music Group, female-owned, independent distribution and music companies founded over the last 40 years by Gospel Music Hall of Famer, Dottie Leonard Miller. ARS is pleased to serve artists and labels such as Jordan Family Band, the Vaughn Family, Michael Booth, High Road, and House of Isaacs. For more information about Artist Resource Services, visit our website at artistresourceservices.com.