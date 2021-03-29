Monday – March 29, 2021

Ad
Tribute Quartet take hold of the #1 spot this week with “I Call It Home” – the debut single from the group’s critically acclaimed Quartet Tribute, Vol. 2. The chart sees new entries this week from Greater Vision and Wilburn & Wilburn. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1212I Call It HomeTribute Quartet1
2719Practice What You’re PreachingLeFevre Quartet2
356Never Changing GodKingdom Heirs3
4422GoliathJoseph Habedank1(3)
5120What LoveDown East Boys1(2)
695Messiah OvercameKaren Peck & New River6
7310First Church of MercyThe Sound3
81219How Good Does Grace FeelBrian Free & Assurance8
9618I Will Not Be ShakenGold City3
10815Send It On Down the NileJeff & Sheri Easter2
111310Looks Like Jesus to MeTalleys11
121610You Gotta Have a SongJim & Melissa Brady7
13115What a DayLegacy Five11
141522Child of the KingGaither Vocal Band2
151910GlorySteeles15
161722He Will Be GodWhisnants1(2)
17109Walk Me ThroughPerrys10
181826The WildernessIsaacs1(2)
191420Always EnoughBowling Family4
20246Wake UpErnie Haase + Signature Sound20
21306It Runs In the FamilyCollingsworth Family21
22239To Save My LifeCarolina Boys22
23252He Walked OutTriumphant Quartet23
242227Turn to the CrossHyssongs17
252924The Hem of His GarmentThe Hem of His Garment5
262019I Wish I Could Tell YouGuardians14
27314These Are the DaysKingsmen27
28265Home Is Sounding SweeterInspirations26
29337NobodyErwins23
30352I Want to Take Someone With MePrimitive Quartet30
312835JordanNelons2
32323This Is Amazing GraceOld Paths32
33275Hard TimesZane & Donna King27
341Start With Well DoneGreater Vision34
35374You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love UsMark Bishop34
363617This Side of HeavenMichael Booth34
37213NO IMAGEWhosoever Will May Come11th Hour21
381Raised On RedWilburn & Wilburn38
39382I’ll Soon Be GoneOld Time Preachers Quartet38
404025My HomeBrowders19
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week

Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

