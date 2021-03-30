Karen Peck & New River To Appear on GMA’s First-Ever Easter Broadcast Special

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (MARCH 30, 2021) — Daywind Recording artist and multi Dove Award-winning and Grammy-nominated Karen Peck & New River (KPNR) will appear on the Gospel Music Association’s first Easter broadcast special, Because He Lives: An Easter Celebration.

KPNR joins a star-studded line-up which includes Amy Grant, Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy, CeCe Winans, Ellie Holcomb, Jekalyn Carr, Natalie Grant & Bernie Herms, Nicole C. Mullen, and Zach Williams. Because He Lives: An Easter Celebration will broadcast worldwide on TBN Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 9:00 p.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. CST with additional broadcasts at 11:00 p.m. EST / 10:00 p.m. CST and Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. CST.

Filmed without a live audience, Because He Lives: An Easter Celebration is a production of the Gospel Music Association. The show is produced by TBN’s Russ Hall, along with Paul Wright and Curtis Stoneberger, the team behind the 51st Annual GMA Dove Awards. Executive producers Jackie Patillo and Justin Fratt created this special event with its longtime television partner, TBN, with Easter-focused performances and messages sure to encourage and inspire viewers.

“We are so honored to be a part of this special Easter program with the GMA and TBN,” says Karen Peck Gooch. “It was such a pleasure to participate in this program with so many amazing artists. We are so excited for you to see it.”



For more information on Because He Lives: An Easter Celebration, visit https://gospelmusic.org/easter. Viewers can locate the broadcast on TBN using the network’s channel finder HERE, via TBN’s live stream HERE, or by downloading the app to view TBN on Apple or Android devices.