The Dominion Agency Welcomes Gospel Music Hall of Famers The Nelons

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Southern Gospel industry leader The Dominion Agency announces the signing of Grammy®-nominated, Dove Award-winning Gospel Music Hall of Famers The Nelons to an exclusive booking agreement. One of the genre’s best-loved family groups for nearly four decades, The Nelons maintain a full touring itinerary, performing hundreds of concerts around the country each year.



“We are honored to have The Nelons on our artist roster and look forward to a successful partnership,” says Michael Davis, president, The Dominion Agency. “Their ability to engage and communicate with audiences of all ages through their renowned musicality and stage presence, as well as to consistently push the limits with cutting edge projects and single releases, are among the many elements that comprise The Nelons’ amazing platform.”



“I have known Michael for many years and I so appreciate all he has done in and for Gospel music,” says The Nelons’ Kelly Nelon Clark. “It is a pleasure to be a part of The Dominion Agency.”



“Michael Davis, Lori Wise and their staff are team players who work tirelessly to ensure they represent us in the most professional, yet humble manner,” adds The Nelons’ Jason Clark. “We are looking forward to this new season of working together.”



The Nelons’ first new studio recording in two years, Peace At Last, released last fall. Produced by Clark and Dove Award-winner Wayne Haun, the 13-song set reflects the group’s influences across Gospel, country and Americana genres, while featuring the signature vocals and family harmonies that have been their trademark for nearly 40 years.



About The Nelons

Comprised of Kelly Nelon Clark, Jason Clark, Amber Nelon Kistler and Autumn Nelon Clark, The Nelons have garnered three Grammy® Award nominations, seven Dove Awards, 14 Singing News Fan Awards, a Silver Angel Award, a People’s Choice Silver Telly Award, and a New York Film Festival Award throughout their distinguished career. The group has recorded more than 35 albums, amassing over 20 Top 5 Southern Gospel radio singles, including such classics as “We Shall Wear A Robe and Crown,” “Come Morning,” “O For A Thousand Tongues” and “Thanks.” They have frequently been featured on the best-selling Gaither Homecoming recordings and videos, and have performed on the Grand Ole Opry, among other historic venues.



Inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2016, The Nelons continue the rich tradition initiated by family patriarch Rex Nelon, who began his legendary career when he joined Gospel Music Hall of Fame members The LeFevres in 1957. The group eventually became known as The Rex Nelon Singers before changing their name to The Nelons in 1982. Through the decades, The Nelons’ polished harmonies and performances, and their anthology of timeless songs, have helped to expand the audience for Gospel music around the world.



For more information on The Nelons, visit thenelons.com or follow the group on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



About The Dominion Agency

One of Southern Gospel music’s premiere booking agencies, The Dominion Agency has locations in North Carolina and Alabama and represents such acclaimed artists as Gold City, The LeFevre Quartet, Wilburn & Wilburn, The Guardians, Carolina, Down East Boys, and Jeff Stice, among many others. With a staff of knowledgeable and productive agents, The Dominion Agency remains dedicated to offering elite services within the industry.



For further information on The Dominion Agency, visit dominionagency.com or call 828-454-5900

