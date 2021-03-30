WATCH: New Trailer Released for Because He Lives: An Easter Celebration

Nashville, TN (March 30, 2021) WATCH: New trailer for the GMA’s first Easter broadcast special, Because He Lives: An Easter Celebration.

Conceptualized as a way to celebrate and recognize Christ’s death and resurrection through song, the star-studded line-up includes powerful performances by Amy Grant, Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy, CeCe Winans, Ellie Holcomb, Jekalyn Carr, Karen Peck & New River, Natalie Grant & Bernie Herms, Nicole C. and Zach Williams. The special also includes an inspirational message from Rabbi Jason Sobel, founder of Fusion Global. Celebrating the momentous 50th Anniversary of the Gaither-penned “Because He Lives,” the broadcast will include highlights of the song from years past, including the 50th GMA Dove Awards performance of Matt Maher and Bill Gaither singing “Because He Lives.”

Hosted by Danny Gokey and Blanca, Because He Lives: An Easter Celebration will broadcast worldwide on TBN Thursday, April 1st at 9 pm EST / 8 pm CST with additional broadcasts Thursday, April 1st at 11 pm EST / 10 pm CST and Easter Sunday, April 4th at 4 pm EST / 3 pm CST.

Another highlight of the Easter weekend, GMA will air Courageous Hope: Easter Worship with Natalie Grant Sponsored by Voice of the Martyrs, this special event will stream on the GMA Facebook page and YouTube channel Saturday, April 3rd at 8 pm EST / 7 pm CST.

For more information on Because He Lives: An Easter Celebration, visit https://gospelmusic.org/easter. Viewers can locate the broadcast on TBN using the network’s channel finder HERE, via TBN’s live stream HERE, or by downloading the app to view TBN on Apple or Android devices.

About Gospel Music Association & Foundation:

Founded in 1964, the Gospel Music Association serves as the face and voice for the Gospel/Christian music community and is dedicated to exposing, promoting, and celebrating the Gospel through music of all styles. The GMA produces the GMA Dove Awards, The GMA Hall of Fame Induction and Honors Ceremony, and the IMMERSE Conference. For more information on the GMA, visit www.gospelmusic.org and follow @gmadoveawards on Facebook, Twitter, and @gospelmusicassoc on Instagram.

About TBN:

Trinity Broadcasting Network is the world’s largest and most-watched faith-and-family broadcaster, reaching over 175 nations across the earth with inspirational and entertaining programming 24 hours a day in 14 languages and on 32 global networks. As the world’s most influential non-profit religious broadcaster, TBN has led the way in expanding the impact of faith-based television across the earth through the creation of innovative content designed to reach every viewer demographic with the life-changing message of hope and grace. To find out more about the TBN Networks, visit us at www.tbn.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @tbn.