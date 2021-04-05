Faithful Crossings Releases New Lyric Video for “Just Can’t Wait” Featuring Karen Peck Gooch

BMG artist, Faithful Crossings, has released a new concept video for their current single, “Just Can’t Wait.” This toe-tapping song, produced by Les Butler and featuring Karen Peck Gooch along with some of Nashville’s top, award-winning musicians, has been featured on the Gospel Greats and has begun climbing the charts. This is the 5th music video released by Faithful Crossings and we believe that it will encourage you and remind you that the troubles of this life are only temporary!

“Just Can’t Wait,” was written by Jonathan Montgomery and can be found on Faithful Crossings’ latest CD, “Farther Down the Road- Songs for the Journey” and on the 2021 FMG Volume 1 Radio Comp.

To learn more about Faithful Crossings, visit them at faithfulcrossings.com