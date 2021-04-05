Joseph Habedank Hits #1 with “Goliath” & Announces Change is Coming

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (APRIL 2, 2021) — Joseph Habedank is celebrating his second career number 1 song on the Singing News Top 80 Chart. “Goliath” hit the #1 position on the chart which will be featured in the Singing News Magazine’s May 2021 issue. The powerful chart-topper also snagged the #1 spot on the Christian Music Weekly chart for nine (9) weeks in a row, as well as the Singing News POWER 50 weekly chart and AbsolutelyGospel.com Top 40 Weekly Chart.

This is Habedank’s second #1 single from his latest Grammy and Dove Award-nominated recording Deeper Oceans. Penned by Michael Boggs, Jason Cox, and Joseph Habedank, “Shame On Me” hit the #1 spot on the Singing News Top 80 chart in November 2019.

“Goliath,” written by Daniel Doss, Sue C. Smith, and Joseph Habedank, debuted on the Singing News Top 80 chart in January of this year and quickly climbed to the top of the charts. This powerful song reminds listeners that there’s no weapon formed against them that is stronger than Jesus Christ.

“I want to thank my co-writers Sue C. Smith and Daniel Doss for bringing this idea to life,” says Habedank. “I also want to thank the DJ’s for supporting my music since day one. It takes a lot of hard work for a solo artist to get a number one song in Southern Gospel music, and that would have never been possible without our incredible team at Daywind Records along with our amazing radio promoters, Tiffany Noecker and Susan Whisnant. Not to mention, this was the fourth single off of Deeper Oceans and Lindsay (Habedank) worked as hard on this song as she did the three before it. I am so thankful for her, and we are both thankful for our entire team!”



Habedank, honored with a GMA Dove Award for Southern Gospel Artist of the Year in 2020, is celebrating the news of his latest #1 song by announcing his brand new album entitled Change Is Coming set to release April 30, 2021. The first single from the upcoming album, “Religion Isn’t Working,” releases to radio and all digital and streaming outlets on Friday, April 2, 2021, when fans can listen to the newest single and pre-order Joseph’s upcoming album.

Director of Artist and Label Relations for Daywind Music Group, Dusty Wells, shares “I’ve been a friend and fan of Joseph’s for years and years. I will never forget sitting with him at Chuy’s in Nashville a little over seven years ago listening to his incredible testimony. He was just beginning his solo career, and he shared openly and passionately about what he wanted his ministry to speak to and how he wanted to share his journey with his audience. I said to him, ‘never be afraid to be who you are, keep it real, and share your heart openly. This world needs to hear from you.’ Now, seven years later, I have had the privilege to watch that take place with such grace, wisdom, and care. This new project, Change Is Coming, will be a career album for Joseph. It’s the record he was destined to make. The songs and heart behind it will challenge, encourage, and motivate listeners into a new place with Jesus. I am so proud of Joseph for stepping out and bringing us music that will certainly comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable. After all, that is what we are all called to do.”

