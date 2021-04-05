Matt Felts Injured In Accident

Nashville, TN (April 5, 2021) On Saturday, April 3, Matt Felts was injured in an accident while riding horseback on a mountain trail.

According to a statement from Matt, he had been riding with friends for several hours when they took a break. When he attempted to mount his horse, he experienced a tack failure and his saddle began to slide. When the saddle slipped, it spooked the horse and it took off. Matt fell off and onto a fallen tree.

An ATV was used to get Matt out of the woods and to the main road where a car was waiting to take him to the hospital. The fall resulted in six broken ribs and severe bruising. “The pain has been indescribable but I’m blessed. This could have been much worse,” stated Matt. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out and those who have been praying. It is very appreciated,” Matt added.

Matt is expected to make a full recovery over the next few months, and will kick off his 2021 tour, “The Music Lives On” in late May.

To connect with Matt, follow him on Facebook or go to www.mattfelts.com.