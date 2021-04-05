Ad
News Ticker

Monday – April 5, 2021

April 5, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Kingdom Heirs take hold of the #1 spot this week with “Never Changing God” – the special single release from the award-winning quartet. The chart sees a debut from Crabb Family and re-entry from Mylon Hayes Family this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

Vote for your favorite songs now!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
137Never Changing GodKingdom Heirs1
2113I Call It HomeTribute Quartet1
3711First Church of MercyThe Sound3
41211You Gotta Have a SongJim & Melissa Brady4
5820How Good Does Grace FeelBrian Free & Assurance1(2)
6136What a DayLegacy Five6
71423Child of the KingGaither Vocal Band2
81111Looks Like Jesus to MeTalleys8
91710Walk Me ThroughPerrys9
10220Practice What You’re PreachingLeFevre Quartet2
11207Wake UpErnie Haase + Signature Sound11
1266Messiah OvercameKaren Peck & New River6
13521What LoveDown East Boys1(2)
14919I Will Not Be ShakenGold City3
151827The WildernessIsaacs1(3)
161623He Will Be GodWhisnants1(2)
171016Send It On Down the NileJeff & Sheri Easter2
182525The Hem of His GarmentMark Trammell Quartet5
19423GoliathJoseph Habedank1(3)
20324This Is Amazing GraceOld Paths20
211511GlorySteeles15
22275These Are the DaysKingsmen22
23233He Walked OutTriumphant Quartet23
242210To Save My LifeCarolina Boys22
251921Always EnoughBowling Family4
26342Start With Well DoneGreater Vision26
27217It Runs In the FamilyCollingsworth Family21
282428Turn to the CrossHyssongs17
29303I Want to Take Someone With MePrimitive Quartet29
30374NO IMAGEWhosoever Will May Come11th Hour21
311My King Is Known By LoveCrabb Family31
32336Hard TimesZane & Donna King32
33355You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love UsMark Bishop33
34286Home Is Sounding SweeterInspirations26
35298NobodyErwins23
364026My HomeBrowders19
37382Raised On RedWilburn & Wilburn37
38RE19We Come In Jesus NameMylon Hayes Family20
392620I Wish I Could Tell YouGuardians14
40393I’ll Soon Be GoneOld Time Preachers Quartet38
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart#1 For the Week

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes