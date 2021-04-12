Monday – April 12, 2021

Ad
April 12, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Jim & Melissa Brady take hold of the #1 spot this week with “You Gotta Have a Song” – the third single from the duo’s AGM award-winning release Hope Keeps Writing the Song. The chart also sees five big debuts this week from Riley Harrison Clark, Joseph Habedank, Three Bridges, Master’s Voice, and The Nelons this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1412You Gotta Have a SongJim & Melissa Brady1
2312First Church of MercyThe Sound2
3214I Call It HomeTribute Quartet1
4234He Walked OutTriumphant Quartet4
5127Messiah OvercameKaren Peck & New River5
6724Child of the KingGaither Vocal Band2
7911Walk Me ThroughPerrys7
8812Looks Like Jesus to MeTalleys8
91420I Will Not Be ShakenGold City3
1018Never Changing GodKingdom Heirs1
111021Practice What You’re PreachingLeFevre Quartet2
121624He Will Be GodWhisnants1(2)
131322What LoveDown East Boys1(2)
14118Wake UpErnie Haase + Signature Sound11
1567What a DayLegacy Five6
161717Send It On Down the NileJeff & Sheri Easter2
17263Start With Well DoneGreater Vision17
181826The Hem of His GarmentMark Trammell Quartet5
19521How Good Does Grace FeelBrian Free & Assurance5
20205This Is Amazing GraceOld Paths20
21347Home Is Sounding SweeterInspirations21
22305NO
IMAGE		Whosoever Will May Come11th Hour21
232112GlorySteeles15
241528The WildernessIsaacs1(3)
25278It Runs In the FamilyCollingsworth Family21
262411To Save a LifeCarolina Boys22
272522Always EnoughBowling Family4
28312My King Is Known By LoveCrabb Family28
29226These Are the DaysKingsmen22
30327Hard TimesZane & Donna King27
31294I Want to Take Someone With MePrimitive Quartet29
32373Raised On RedWilburn & Wilburn32
331Remember His FaithfulnessRiley Harrison Clark33
341924GoliathJoseph Habedank1(3)
35336You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love UsMark Bishop33
361Religion Isn’t WorkingJoseph Habedank36
371Faith Shines BrighterThree Bridges37
38404I’ll Soon Be GoneOld Time Preachers Quartet38
391Thinking Outside the GraveMaster’s Voice39
401Grace Ain’t FairNelons40
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

