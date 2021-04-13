Comedian Mickey Bell Is Bringing a Little Gospel to Country Station, Alabama’s 98.3 Wild Country

Comedian Mickey Bell is bringing a little Gospel to the country music airwaves with the debut of a new show hosted by Bell. The 2 hour program will broadcast every Sunday from 8 AM – 10 AM CT on 98.3 Wild Country, in North Alabama. Mickey will showcase the best in Gospel music along with his unique brand of comedy and outlook on life. Along with the airwaves, Bell has been keeping the roads hot – and he shows no signs of slowing down. Recently, the talented communicator has been touring with 2 time GRAMMY winner Jason Crabb and appearing with David Phelps and Guy Penrod. Mickey Bell is quickly becoming one of the most sought after comedians, hosts and speakers around the country. His humor is geared for all ages and will have you wanting more. His style is unlike any other because he is just “MICKEY.” He doesn’t strive to copy or be just like anyone else. He uses his quick wit and church experience with stories that will have you laughing.

​

Being raised in Alabama all of his life, Mickey has taken notice of all the things we do that doesn’t really make sense and has turned that knowledge into a great evening of laughs. He doesn’t see the need to use vulgar language which allows him to entertain on any stage and at any event.

​

Whether you are hosting a comedy night, a concert tour, conference or a special service, Mickey is a great choice if you want to laugh and have an evening you will never forget. His personal testimony is one of restoration and the blessing of getting a second chance. He shares about his bout with depression and uses his downfall to encourage and lift others up. CONNECT WITH MICKEY:Website

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Absolutely Gospel Music Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.



The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.



On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.