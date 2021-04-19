Monday – April 19, 2021

Ad
Jim & Melissa Brady hold on to the #1 spot this week with “You Gotta Have a Song” – the third single from the duo’s AGM award-winning release Hope Keeps Writing the Song. The chart also sees five big debuts this week from Melissa Brady, Kenna Turner West, and Lore Family this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1113You Gotta Have a SongJim & Melissa Brady1(2)
2315I Call It HomeTribute Quartet1
3213First Church of MercyThe Sound2
4712Walk Me ThroughPerrys4
5109Never Changing GodKingdom Heirs1
658Messiah OvercameKaren Peck & New River5
745He Walked OutTriumphant Quartet4
81323What LoveDown East Boys1(2)
9813Looks Like Jesus to MeTalleys8
10158What a DayLegacy Five6
11921I Will Not Be ShakenGold City3
12226NO
IMAGE		Whosoever Will May Come11th Hour12
13149Wake UpErnie Haase + Signature Sound11
14625Child of the KingGaither Vocal Band2
151618Send It On Down the NileJeff & Sheri Easter2
161122Practice What You’re PreachingLeFevre Quartet2
17206This Is Amazing GraceOld Paths17
18283My King Is Known By LoveCrabb Family18
192429The WildernessIsaacs1(3)
201827The Hem of His GarmentMark Trammell Quartet5
21402Grace Ain’t FairNelons21
22259It Runs In the FamilyCollingsworth Family21
231225He Will Be GodWhisnants1(2)
24174Start With Well DoneGreater Vision17
25218Home Is Sounding SweeterInspirations21
26357You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love UsMark Bishop26
272313GlorySteeles15
281922How Good Does Grace FeelBrian Free & Assurance5
292612To Save My LifeCarolina Boys22
30315I Want to Take Someone With MePrimitive Quartet29
31332Remember His FaithfulnessRiley Harrison Clark31
32362Religion Isn’t WorkingJoseph Habedank32
33372Faith Shines BrighterThree Bridges33
34308Hard TimesZane & Donna King27
35324Raised On RedWilburn & Wilburn32
36392Thinking Outside the GraveMaster’s Voice36
371The Warrior Is a ChildMelissa Brady37
381Calling All ProdigalsKenna Turner West38
39297These Are the DaysKingsmen22
401The Rock That Never ChangesLore Family40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

