Seawalker Media Corporation Acquires Singing News Magazine and Singing News Radio Network

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 21, 2021) – SEA WALKER MEDIA CORPORATION announced today that they have entered into an asset purchase agreement, pursuant to which SEA WALKER MEDIA CORPORATION will acquire the assets of Singing News Magazine and the Singing News Radio Network from parent company, Salem Media Group.

The Singing News Magazine and Singing News Radio Network brand and its loyal customer following will contribute greatly to SEA WALKER MEDIA CORPORATION and its strategy for growth of the Gospel Music industry. Founded in 1969, Singing News is the best-known and most-recognized iconic brand in Southern Gospel Music.

“This meaningful acquisition of Singing News Magazine and Radio Network aligns with our strategy to accelerate significant growth and expansion of Gospel Music as a whole,” said Ray Flynn, President of SEA WALKER MEDIA CORPORATION. Singing News is a great addition to SEA WALK MEDIA CORPORATION, and we look forward to the synergies we will create between our other brands. With SEA WALKER MEDIA CORPORATION’S recent acquisition of the widely recognized ‘The Gospel Greats®’ syndicated radio program which is heard on hundreds of radio stations across America, Canada and Enlighten on SiriusXM, it continues to establish new, exciting opportunities in the Gospel Music world.”

Scott Godsey, CEO of SEA WALKER MEDIA Says, “We are honored to have been entrusted with these brands that have made a huge impact in my life. I believe that we are promoting the best music in the world. We plan on building on the legacy of these platforms and deliver high quality content for generations to come.”

Singing News is known as “The Voice of Southern Gospel Music” and is recognized as the official national chart for all Southern Gospel Music artists. Singing News Radio has programs heard on over 600 radio stations nationally, and enjoys extremely high listenership on the Singing News Radio App.

ABOUT SEA WALKER MEDIA CORPORATION:SEA WALKER MEDIA CORPORATION headquarters are based in Gallatin, TN just minutes from Nashville and is led by President, Ray Flynn, and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Godsey. Ray Flynn, who is also the President & CEO of Abraham Productions, Inc. and Scott Godsey, who is also the President of Godsey Media Management are both extremely successful business leaders in the Gospel Music industry. With experience in promotion, marketing, production, media and a deliberate purpose to see the Gospel advance, SEA WALKER MEDIA CORPORATION will be a catalyst for strategic growth for the Singing News Magazine and Singing News Radio Network.