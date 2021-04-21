Ad
Sherry Anne Featured In Hearing Life Magazine

April 21, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Franklin, TN (April 21,2021) Billboard Charting Artist, Sherry Anne, was featured in the Spring 2021 edition of Hearing Life Magazine.  The magazine is published by the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), HLAA is the leading nonprofit organization for people with hearing loss whose mission is to open the world of communication to people with hearing loss through education, information, support, and advocacy.. 
Sherry Anne was born with bilateral hearing loss at birth that was not diagnosed until she was in kindergarten. Hearing aids enabled her to learn, communicate, and excel in academics, athletics, and the arts. Her journey has not been without the struggles of bullying and other social impacts experienced by those with hearing loss, but she has overcame many of these obstacles to become an award-winning singer-songwriter, speaker, and author. 

“I hope the readers of Hearing Life Magazine, who experience hearing loss at any level, and at any age, will be inspired to explore their opportunities and discover just how much technology there is for us all to live a better life,” said Sherry Anne. “My message is to encourage anyone facing any kind of obstacle to not let it hold you back from an abundant life.”

This ‘Joy of Music’ themed issue of Hearing Life Magazine shares the stories of eight other remarkable individuals including Syracuse University and Ithaca College graduate and classic guitarist Charles Mokotoff and visual music innovator Jay Alan Zimmeran who lost his hearing in part to the events of September 11. All stories of people who have refused to allow hearing loss rob them of their enjoyment of music.

For more information about Hearing Loss, visit: https://www.hearingloss.org
Link to Feature: Hearing Life Magazine

