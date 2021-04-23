Avenue Releases Here We Are On Penn Street Records

Nashville, TN (April 23rd, 2021) – Avenue is proud to present their debut release on Penn Street Records. Here We Are is an outstanding collection of music from the up-and-coming trio, including songs such as ‘Be The Change,’ ‘Sound of Amazing Grace,’ and the new radio single, ‘I Will Follow Christ.’
Produced by John Darin Rowsey and Josh Townsend, Here We Are is intended to encourage the believer with messages of hope and grace. Listeners will enjoy listening to this project again and again!
Here We Are is available both digitally, as well as physically, with the digital version featuring the exclusive track ‘I Will Follow Christ,’ and the physical CD including an exclusive track, ‘Be The Change.’
Avenue is poised to kick off a fantastic summer schedule, including multiple appearances at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN. More information about their upcoming Be The Change Tour will be available soon!
Here We Are is now available on all streaming & digital platforms, as well as avenuemusic.net
To stay up-to-date on current happenings, follow Avenue Trio on social media or visit avenuemusic.net.
