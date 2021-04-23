The Coffmans Sign with Peace Records

Danville, KY (April 20, 2021) — The Coffmans have signed with Peace Records and are excited about the release of their debut project, Just Jesus, on the new label. The first single from Just Jesus, “That’s Why He’s Jesus,” will be released to radio mid-May through Premier Southern Gospel Radio Promotions.

Louis Coffman shares: “What people might not realize is just how long God has been stirring this partnership with Peace Records. We felt the Lord laying the album’s message on our hearts, and we knew it would take a special producer to collaborate with. Everywhere we went, people were mentioning Jeremy Peace without realizing that we were looking to record or knowing that we needed just the right man for the job. Working with Peace Records has been exactly what we needed. From song selection, to arrangements, to recording, and everything in between, Jeremy has treated the album with so much passion and care. We’re forever grateful for the hard work put into this. But most of all, we’re thankful to have gained a Godly family that we needed through him, his wife Jennifer, and their beautiful daughters.”

“The moment I heard this family, I was instantly glued to not only their vocal talents, but their personalities and their desire to minister,” sates Jeremy Peace. “I knew I had to work with them and am honored and blessed to not only welcome them to Peace Records, but into my family’s personal lives as close friends. While I battled through my second stroke, Louis Coffman was constantly calling my wife and me as well, checking on us, offering to drive down to handle things for me, and was just a blessing to us. I’m grateful for their friendship and am excited to see where this new album will lead The Coffmans!”

Just Jesus is available online at coffmanmusic.com as well as Apple Music [http://bit.ly/Just_Jesus-Coffmans]

About The Coffmans: The Coffmans are a family trio consisting of Louis, Tamra and their daughter, Canaan. They make their home in the beautiful,“Bluegrass State” of Kentucky that has produced other Gospel Music families such as: The Happy Goodmans, The Rambos, The Bishops, and The Crabb Family. And just like those legendary artists, they have their own recognizable sound. With that sound, they have enjoyed singing all over the southeast and midwest United States. However, their music has been heard all over the world via radio and internet. They have had multiple Singing News Top 80 and Top 40 charting songs.

Louis and Tamra come from a background of ministry; both musical and pastoral. Now, as Canaan has felt the calling to ministry, The Coffmans are thrilled to be fulfilling that calling as a family. Their good friend, Jason Crabb says it this way, “Many people do things because they want to. It’s refreshing to see people called to do what they are doing and love that call.” It’s evident each time they take the platform to sing. Every song is presented with intensity, drawing the audience in to the message of each song.

The Coffmans’ music is rooted in Southern Gospel with a progressive twist. However, you will also find yourself laughing at the down home stories and testimonies The Coffmans have to share. The message of Jesus is evident in each song and the music is designed to appeal to audiences of all ages. To schedule The Coffmans for your next event, call (859) 583-7681.