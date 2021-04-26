Daywind Records Signs Southbound

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (APRIL 26, 2021) — Daywind Music Group is thrilled to announce a fantastic addition of Southbound to its roster of talented artists and songwriters. This brand new Southern Gospel trio is made up of talented songwriters and musicians Jody Braselton, Seth Elbe, and Clint Brown, and was born from a desire to sing songs they grew up singing and take this legacy music and brand new songs to believers and non-believers (yet) alike.

“Daywind Records has always represented and been home to many of the best-of-the-best in our wonderful world of Southern Gospel music,” says Dusty Wells, director of artist and label relations for Daywind. “When I first heard Southbound, I couldn’t quit listening to the songs we had. I knew these guys needed to be a part of our family. Clint, Seth, and Jody all have such amazing talents and gifts, but more importantly is the anointing that rests on each of them. It takes everything to a new level. They absolutely love Southern Gospel music. It is a daily part of their lives now and what they all grew up on. I love how they honor the artists that were such a part of their lives growing up. I can’t say enough about each of them and what they will bring to others. Our team is absolutely thrilled to walk alongside Southbound, and we cannot wait to help take their music and stories to a world that is so desperately in need of hope and healing. Get ready, this music will move you!”

Clint Brown adds, “for years Southern Gospel music has been the soundtrack of my life. I never dreamed that after recording over twenty albums and singing around the world, that I would be blessed with the opportunity to be a part of the incredible legacy this record label has created. To get the honor of saying that I am a Daywind artist is a dream come true for me. I am honored to join artists and industry professionals that helped frame my musical journey. Thank you to the Daywind family, we are truly honored.”

Southbound member Seth Elbe says, “my life has always been filled with music. My family roots run deep in Southern Gospel music. I learned how Bible-based lyrics and intricate harmonies form beautiful songs that minister to the hearts and minds of people all over the world. I grew up as a pastor’s kid ministering in local churches using Daywind soundtracks and feel so honored to now be a part of the Daywind family. Singing in Southbound with two of my best friends is the greatest blessing and we’re so excited about teaming up with Daywind for this amazing journey.”

Jody Braselton recalls, “as a child, I remember listening to the Hinsons, the Cathedrals, and the Kingsmen for the first time and feeling blown away by the harmonies and powerful lyrics. I remember driving to the bookstore to purchase my favorite Daywind accompaniment tracks and signing with them every Sunday at church. I feel very fortunate to now be a part of the family at Daywind.”

Southbound will release its first single to Southern Gospel radio soon, and is booking dates across the country. Be on the lookout for the new album and start following them on their social media pages. Added Daywind president Ed Leonard, “once you hear the music, you will be a believer in Southbound’s calling and vision, too!”



Daywind Music Group is home to an award-winning roster of artists including Adam Crabb, Blackwood Brothers, Crabb Family, Brian Free & Assurance, Greater Vision, HighRoad, Jim & Melissa Brady, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, the LeFevre Quartet, Mark Lowry, Michael Booth, Nelons, The Sound, Southbound, Tim Menzies, Tribute Quartet, and Wilburn & Wilburn. Daywind is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors and the Orchard, covering all physical, digital and streaming outlets.