Introducing The Chandlers

Victoria Bowlin: Who are the Chandlers?

Tim Chandler: The family singing group, The Chandlers is made up of Tim, Lana, and their two adult daughters. We have traveled full-time for the better part of 30 years across the United States, Canada and overseas. For the past 13 years we have based our ministry out of Greenfield, TN. The members are: Tim Chandler, Lana Chandler, Tiffany Chandler, and Lyndsey Chandler.

VB: What impressed you to start traveling and singing Gospel music?

TC: Growing up in a pastor’s home, the calling of ministry has been very strong on me since I was a young age. I always knew I would be in some type of ministry; I just did not know to what extent. As a child, I remember preaching to an empty church, sitting in the driver’s seat of the church bus, and experimenting with sound systems, never dreaming I would do all that as a ministry career.

Lana Chandler: I was born into a singing/traveling family! We traveled as The Jellisons, for around 25 years. Tim joined the family group, 5 months before we got married and began traveling with us. Tiffany and Lyndsey were born into it, as well!

VB: What is your latest project?

TC: Our latest project entitled, Seasons was recorded at Chapel Valley Studios in Sharps Chapel, TN. It is comprised of nine original songs, plus an old a Cappella hymn.

VB: Do you feel like God has been speaking anything specific to you lately?

TC: I feel that God is doing everything he can to wake up His Bride! I have felt God speaking to me that He is answering prayers more quickly than ever before. This is being confirmed by other ministries, as well. Several times while praying for God’s direction in a service and asking God what he is desiring to do in that particular setting, I feel him asking me, what do you want me to do? God help our motives to be pure!

VB: What is your favorite thing about being a traveling ministry?

TC: Eating! Lol. In all seriousness, I delight to see people leaving a concert/church service differently than when they came: saved, healed, delivered, etc. In these last days, there is no time to play church, or to solely entertain.

LC: I love seeing lives changed by the message of the songs God has given us and the word that He has us speak.

Tiffany Chandler: I enjoy seeing the different responses and reactions to the move of God in each concert/service.

Lyndsey Chandler: I enjoy meeting new people!

VB: Do you have a home church that you are plugged into when not on the road?

TC: We are very active in our home church, the First UPC of Greenfield, TN, when we are home. Rev. W.O. Jellison, Lana’s father, is the founding pastor there. We take care of the music, worship leading and media, and Lyndsey helps with children’s ministry.

VB: What has been one of your funniest road moments?

TC: One of the precious blessings we traveling ministries receive on the road is the ministry of helps. The people who are so kind to offer a helping hand with carrying equipment into the church, offering to help set up the sound system, and making sure all our needs are met are a great blessing to the Kingdom! A few years ago, we were singing along on a fiery old standard of the Church, when my keyboard stand, which someone had set up for me, gave way. I had several pieces of equipment on the keyboard, and they all came crashing down in the middle of the song. There was an old rickety piano on the other side of the platform, so I ran to it and we finished the song. When the song was finished, we took a break to reset the equipment. Bless their hearts! ​

LC: It was raining, and I thought it would be a good idea to dash from the car to a tent, where our product table was set up at an outdoor event. I slid and fell and got red mud on my arms and outfit. I wasn’t feeling too bad, until a little boy came up later in the day and said, “Aren’t you the one that fell? The guys in the bus were laughing about it!!” I don’t know what group it was that was laughing, but I was super embarrassed, after that!

TC: When dad started my solo song in the wrong key! We made a smooth transition to the correct starting key, but it was a little uncertain for a few seconds.

VB: What is the Chandlers’ ultimate goal?

TC: The Chandlers’ ultimate goal is to find and do as many things as possible to reach as many people as we can to help them to find a meaningful, eternal and daily relationship with Jesus Christ. One of the ways we are attempting to reach that goal is through a weekly Livestream on Wednesday nights called, Wednesday Night Live. In this time, we sing, pray, laugh, and interact with the watchers. This week marks 175 consecutive weeks of streaming live on Facebook at 10:30 PM, CT. Since we started, we have added other platforms and are now streaming to both of our Facebook pages, to YouTube, and to our website. We have seen God work miraculously, resulting in many people being healed, delivered from various addictions, and filled with His Spirit!

VB: Do any of you write any of your music?

TC: We traditionally record original music, with one exception. For the last several recordings, we have included one old standard hymn. On the latest recordings, we have recorded those, a Capella. The original material is sometimes the product of one of us, however several of the songs are a collaboration effort. Lana has probably written more songs than the rest of the group members.

VB: How can people keep up with you? (Website)

​TC: People can connect with us on Facebook: The Chandlers or Wednesday Night Live and by visiting our website, www.thechandlersmusic.com.