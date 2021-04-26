Monday – April 26, 2021

Ad
April 26, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Jim & Melissa Brady hold on to the #1 spot this week with “You Gotta Have a Song” – the third single from the duo’s AGM award-winning release Hope Keeps Writing the Song. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1114You Gotta Have a SongJim & Melissa Brady1(3)
2216I Call It HomeTribute Quartet1
3314First Church of MercyThe Sound2
4413Walk Me ThroughPerrys4
5510Never Changing GodKingdom Heirs1
669Messiah OvercameKaren Peck & New River5
776He Walked OutTriumphant Quartet4
8109What a DayLegacy Five6
9914Looks Like Jesus to MeTalleys8
101310Wake UpErnie Haase + Signature Sound10
11824What LoveDown East Boys1(2)
12127NO
IMAGE		Whosoever Will May Come11th Hour12
13177This Is Amazing GraceOld Paths13
141122I Will Not Be ShakenGold City3
151519Send It On Down the NileJeff & Sheri Easter2
16245Start With Well DoneGreater Vision16
172210It Runs in the FamilyCollingsworth Family17
18184My King Is Known By LoveCrabb Family18
191426Child of the KingGaither Vocal Band2
20323Religion Isn’t WorkingJoseph Habedank20
21213Grace Ain’t FairNelons21
221623Practice What You’re PreachingLeFevre Quartet2
232714He Will Be GodSteeles15
242028The Hem of His GarmentMark Trammell Quartet5
25259Home Is Sounding SweeterInspirations21
26268You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love UsMark Bishop26
27306I Want to Take Someone With MePrimitive Quartet27
282326He Will Be GodWhisnants1(2)
292913To Save My LifeCarolina Boys22
30355Raised On RedWilburn & Wilburn30
31313Remember His FaithfulnessRiley Harrison Clark31
32349Hard TimesZane & Donna King27
33333Faith Shines BrighterThree Bridges33
34363Thinking Outside the GraveMaster’s Voice34
351939The WildernessIsaacs1(3)
36398These Are the DaysKingsmen22
37372The Warrior Is a ChildMelissa Brady37
38382Calling All ProdigalsKenna Turner West38
392823How Good Does Grace FeelBrian Free & Assurance5
40402The Rock That Never ChangesLore Family40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

